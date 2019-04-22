'Big call from Ross!': Sunderland fans react as surprising Peterborough team news confirmed

Have your say

Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to take on Peterborough United - and supporters have been quick to react.

The Scot has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Doncaster Rovers - meaning Jimmy Dunne and Alim Ozturk continue their partnership at centre back.

Sunderland fans have reacted to their team news against Peterborough United

For some it represents a surprise, given the quick turnaround in fixtures and injury worries surrounding Lee Cattermole and Aiden McGeady, but the duo both start against at the ABAX Stadium.

Meanwhile, fans' favourite Chris Maguire once again takes a place on the bench as he ups his return from injury.

Here's how supporters reacted to the team selection on social media:

@Mjack1989 "Big call again from Ross. I’d have put Baldwin or Flanagan back in for Ozturk today."

@charlton_comedy added: "If it isn't broke don't fix it"

@jxmes123 tweeted: "Lovely"

@ronscrafton64 commented: "I just hope ozturk and dunne are as effective as Friday...?"

@mackemanth posted: "Baldwin not even on the bench..."

On the omission of Baldwin, @ThomasC40922418 said: "Not good enough for bench I would think. I would have him on over Flanagan imo

And here's the full team news from the ABAX Stadium:

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin; O'Nien, Dunne, Ozturk, Oviedo; Cattermole, Power; McGeady, Honeyman, Morgan; Wyke

Sunderland subs: Ruiter, Leadbitter, Gooch, Flanagan, Hume, Grigg, Maguire

Peterborough United XI: Champan, Naismith, Knight, Woodyard, Godden, Maddison, Dembele, Reed, Lafferty, Bennett, Cooper

Peterborough United subs: O'Malley, Toney, Ward, Tomlin, Cooke, White, Burrows