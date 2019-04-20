Barnsley fire Sunderland warning, Portsmouth's surprise twist and Charlton's major blow: League One's winners and losers
It was an action-packed Good Friday in League One - with plenty of drama to be found at both ends of the table.
While Sunderland were strolling to victory over Doncaster Rovers, their rivals at the top of the table and those struggling near the bottom were playing out some important fixtures. We've rounded up the winners and losers at both ends of the table - scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled during a vital round of fixtures:
1. W: Charlie Wyke
Where else to start but the Sunderland striker, whose transformation in performances has been remarkable. He shook off illness to net a vital goal against Doncaster.