Sunderland beat Doncaster Rovers on Good Friday

Barnsley fire Sunderland warning, Portsmouth's surprise twist and Charlton's major blow: League One's winners and losers

It was an action-packed Good Friday in League One - with plenty of drama to be found at both ends of the table.

While Sunderland were strolling to victory over Doncaster Rovers, their rivals at the top of the table and those struggling near the bottom were playing out some important fixtures. We've rounded up the winners and losers at both ends of the table - scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled during a vital round of fixtures:

Where else to start but the Sunderland striker, whose transformation in performances has been remarkable. He shook off illness to net a vital goal against Doncaster.

1. W: Charlie Wyke

Expected to miss the rest of the season, Moore returned for the Tykes in their win over Shrewsbury. Boss Daniel Stendel warned Sunderland his return 'gives them more' in the promotion race.

2. W: Keiffer Moore

Sunderland's promotion rivals had a surprise twist in store at the end of their trip to Burton - Matt Clarke poking home in the 92nd minute to secure a vital three points thanks to a 2-1 win.

3. W: Portsmouth

The experienced striker scoring is nothing new, but his latest goal could prove vital. It wrapped up a 1-0 win for Rochdale over Wycombe - and may just keep them safe in League One.

4. W: Ian Henderson

