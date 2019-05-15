American stockbroker Mark Campbell reported to be leading group looking to invest in Sunderland AFC

American stockbroker Mark Campbell has been named as the man leading a group looking to invest in Sunderland AFC this summer.

News broke on the eve of the 1-0 win over Portsmouth that Sunderland are set to welcome a fresh investor this summer.

Owner Stewart Donald has stressed that he will still be at the club in some capacity next season but is considering a range of options with talks ongoing.

One of those options was reported to be a New-York based consortium with links to the Far East and the Scottish Sun have now revealed Campbell is the man leading it.

The same investment group are also said to be among a couple of groups interested in buying relegated Scottish side Falkirk and the same report claims the Scottish side could act as a feeder club for the Black Cats.

The Scottish Sun report the Campbell-led businessmen are keen to install ex-Celtic transfer guru John Park as the Black Cats’ new director of football, if an investment deal were to be struck.

Park was first linked with a move to Wearside in the Scottish media on Tuesday morning.

As reported, the Echo understands talks have not been held, with Park instead touted to the club by a potential new investor.

Donald has been open this season in admitting that he may need outside investment to achieve his long-term aim of getting the club back to the Premier League.

He has been in talks with a number of parties and will make a decision later this month on what option to pursue.

He is likely to relinquish some of his shares in the club, but has no intention of walking away entirely.

Donald currently owns 74% of the club, with Juan Sartori owning 20% and Charlie Methven 6%.

It is understood that he intends to keep a controlling or meaningful stake.