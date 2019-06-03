American businessman Mark Campbell set to become majority shareholder at Sunderland with fresh investment on way - reports

Mark Campbell is set to become the new majority shareholder at Sunderland AFC, say reports.

The Daily Mail claim the American businessman will take a 74 per cent stake in the club, with Campbell acquiring 64 per cent from owner Stewart Donald and 10 per cent from Juan Sartori.

Due diligence is reported to have been completed though any change in the majority shareholder status at Sunderland would be subject to the EFL approval process.

The Daily Mail claim the deal would leave Donald and Sartori with a 10 per cent stake each and Charlie Methven six per cent.

Sunderland executive director Methven insists the owners are still talking to several potential investors but admitted he expects a resolution 'or some clarity' before the end of June.

As previously reported Jack Ross will remain in charge even if there is a change in ownership and as the Echo reported earlier this summer, if the Campbell-led consortium gains control then ex-Celtic scout John Park is set to arrive as director of football.

Methven told the Daily Mail: "We expect a resolution or some clarity before the end of June and in time for pre-season.

"It is a case of re-examining the situation and asking, “Is it the right deal at the right time?” We have to consider what we think is best for the club in the short, medium and long term.

"Stewart has said that he is in discussions with a number of potential investors, and three or four of those are still in play.

"No share purchase agreement has yet been signed, and were it going to be a new majority shareholder, they would still need to go through the EFL approval process.

"So it remains a possibility that Stewart will stay in control and nothing will change. The necessity for investment is no longer there because we will still be in League One next season."

Campbell’s consortium is believed to have links to both the US and the Far East and has also been linked with investment in Scottish side Falkirk.

Owner Donald has previously stressed that he will still be at the club in some capacity next season but is considering a range of options with talks ongoing.