Alim Ozturk adamant Sunderland will turn Wembley pain into promotion as he reflects on his form after Charlton heartache

Alim Ozturk is convinced Sunderland have the strength of character within the current dressing room to bounce back strongly and win promotion next season.

Sunderland’s hopes of an immediate return to the Championship were extinguished by Charlton Athletic at the death, the Addicks scoring the winner six seconds from full time in the play-off final.

It left the Sunderland squad floored and visibly upset on the pitch, their emotions matched by the fans in the stands.

For Ozturk, the end of the season has capped a remarkable transformation in his Sunderland career, the 26-year-old starting the final eight games of the campaign after going months without a game.

But the ex-Hearts defender says he got no satisfaction from the way he finished the season because ultimately Sunderland didn’t win promotion.

It will inevitably take time for the wounds of Sunday to heal but Ozturk is adamant the squad has enough character to bounce back strongly, much like the way the squad did back in 1998 following their own play-off heartbreak.

Peter Reid’s squad bounced back from the penalty shoot-out defeat to Charlton 21 years ago to win the league the following season in record-breaking style.

The target for the squad of 2019 will be to channel the frustration and anger from the late defeat at Wembley and look to achieve something similar.

Ozturk said: “It's really, really hard to take.

“If you concede like that in injury-time it's the worst scenario. It's really painful now but we have the right characters in the group to take this and do the job next season.

“We need to take the positives of this game and move forward now. It's really painful but we will change it next season.

“If you look at the 90 minutes they didn't really create many chances so to concede so late on was the worst thing that could happen. But we can't change the game anymore.”

Ozturk won many plaudits for the way he ended the campaign but he knows ultimately it mattered little given Sunderland failed to achieve their target of winning promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Ozturk partnered Tom Flanagan for the final weeks of the campaign.

On his own form, Ozturk said: “I don't get anything for the way I finished the season, it's just for myself. I wanted to show why I am here but it doesn't matter now.

“I'd prefer to play badly and win. It's not really important for me now how I played.

“I always have confidence in myself. It was a good end (to the season) for me but I don't get anything for it.”