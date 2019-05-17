Aiden McGeady injury update as Sunderland boss reveals he could still feature in League One play-off final

Jack Ross insists Aiden McGeady’s season is NOT over and the winger has a chance of playing in the League One play-off final next weekend.

McGeady, Sunderland’s player of the year, has missed the last few games due to his fractured foot which the club have been carefully managing.

He wasn’t involved in the goalless draw at Fratton Park last night, Sunderland progressing to the final thanks to Chris Maguire’s first leg volley.

Ross has revealed McGeady could yet return to action for the final, with Sunderland’s opponents set to be confirmed tonight.

Charlton Athletic, 2-1 up from the first leg, host Doncaster Rovers in the other semi-final second leg.

On McGeady, Ross, when asked if his season was over, told the Echo: “No, he will have a chance of the final.

“The fact the first leg was Saturday and the final isn’t for another week gives him that extended break again, that was another incentive for us to get through to the final knowing that we could potentially have a player of his quality back available.

“We will assess it in the week leading up to the final.”

Before the game, Ross had explained McGeady’s absence from the matchday squad.

He added: “Once we knew he wasn't going to be able in the first leg, he has an ongoing foot problem that needs a prolonged period of rest, and the game coming around so quickly after the first leg meant that it wasn't sensible for him to travel.”