Aiden McGeady and Luke O'Nien big winners at Sunderland AFC player of the year awards

Aiden McGeady was crowned Sunderland AFC player of the year at the annual supporters' branches awards do.

The winger has been the stand-out performer this season, scoring 14 goals as Sunderland look to bounce back to the Championship. Luke O'Nien picked up the young player of the award. Supporters' branches gathered at the Stadium of Light to hold their annual awards night. Held by the Branch Liaison Council and the Sunderland Supporters Association, the yearly event sees branch members from far and wide come together.