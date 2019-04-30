'A truly abysmal night': Sunderland fans react as Fleetwood defeat ends automatic promotion hopes

Sunderland's automatic promotion hopes are officially over following a 2-1 defeat to Fleetwood at Highbury Stadium.

The Black Cats had to win their remaining two games to stand a chance of catching either Luton or Barnsley above them and salvage a top-two spot in League One.

Yet, despite Lee Cattermole's first-half opener, Jack Ross' side suffered just their fourth league defeat of the season following a Paddy Madden equaliser and Ashley Eastham's stoppage-time winner.

Sunderland fans were quick to react on social media following the result, with many pessimistic ahead of the upcoming play-offs.

Here are some of the responses:

@RobCGrimwood: I’m not defending that last hour of football - we were diabolical - absolute joke -

@AlexBidoofus: We've done some impressive bottling this season but this was something else. When a win would've kept (distant) automatic promotion hopes alive too.

@steve2013: Typical JR performance. Is it time yet to accept he just isn't up to the task and has to go. He has no clue how to manage games

@GWoods94: I know we’re supposed to try and stay positive but that was shocking. Fleetwood were woeful and we should of been out of sight by half time. How many times have we said that? Not confident at all going into the play-offs.

@Shaun_ftm: Don’t waste your time even thinking about suggesting Ross should be sacked. It would destroy whatever chance we have of winning the play-offs. Best hope is that he sorts them out and fires them up ready. It’ll be easier with the supporters on side too!

@olishepbwfc: I understand it was a tough job for Jack Ross at Sunderland but I think it’s poor that he hadn’t got them autos with that team.

@Philip_RJ89: The worst result of the season by a mile. A truly abysmal night. I’m not turning on JR, but he’s made it incredibly difficult for himself now.

@StaplesLAD: Guessing that result will be the Referee’s fault aswell? Fans need to open their eyes,players simply aren’t good enough and too many negative tactical decisions have cost us.

@PlannerMarj: We just weren’t good enough to go up automatic. Have to hope we are the best of the rest now. If not, the squad needs proper investment in the summer. Hope the club can afford it.

@LadSunder: The Ross Out Brigade will no doubt crawl back under their rocks if we get to Wembley.