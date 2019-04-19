'A risk worth taking': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes FOUR changes ahead of Doncaster clash

Have your say

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has wielded the axe ahead of this evening's clash with Doncaster at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats boss has made four changes following last Saturday's 5-4 defeat to Coventry - dropping both of his centre-backs for the fixture with Donny.

Alim Ozturk and Jimmy Dunne will both come in to replace Jack Baldwin and Tom Flanagan at the back.

Grant Leadbitter and Will Grigg have also dropped out and will be joined by Chris Maguire on the substitutes bench - the forward making his first apperance in the matchday squad since February.

Lee Cattermole and Aiden McGeady, who was an injury doubt before the game, have also returned to the starting XI to face Grant McCann's in form side.

And while most Sunderland fans seemed surprised at some of the changes made by their manager, most agreed they are worth the risk.

Here's how some supporters reacted on social media:

@bigmarty7: Well done Jack Ross for dropping those two at the back. Brave & the correct decision.

@Jake07782283: McGeady has had no training all week and slightly injured still but Maguire has played all week?

@hobson197: Good to see Ozturk getting another chance!

@ColinRDocker: Wow Jack Ross hasn't half

@LdoubleE_87: Massive call changing the back two so radically

@Buntingfootball: Ozturk and Dunne both play wow big call

@irobarmstrong: I wanted Dunne and Ozturk in but now that its happened. I regret asking for that.

@RichGarrattSAFC: Yep !!! Doesn’t get spoken about but Grigg really hasn’t been good enough, Leadbitter needs a rest, fair play Jack lad

@JakeDeane5: This lineup actually looks class, could see us using it for our last few games, maybe Flanagan coming back in at some point though??

@sportmad72: Well done Jack Ross having the courage to change things. A risk but a one worth taking after last week. #SAFC