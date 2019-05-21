'A bit late for an April Fools' joke, right?' Sunderland supporters react strongly to new home strip unveiling

Sunderland released their new home kit for next season on social media this evening - prompting a mixed reaction from Black Cats fans.

The new shirt will be available from the club's store from 9am on Wednesday and can be purchased online via safc.com now.

2019-20 home shirts are priced from £49.99 for adults and £39.99 for juniors, shorts are priced at £27.99 for adults and £22.99 for juniors, and socks are priced at £9.99 for adults and juniors.

According to the club's website, the Children with Cancer UK logo will replace BETDAQ's name on home and away kits throughout the next campaign in a charitable move which will no doubt be universally well received.

Supporters have also been advised that the logo will not appear on junior sizes shirts and children's mini kits will not be available at launch with an update to follow soon.

However, the design of the new shirt, which is Adidas' last for Sunderland unless a new deal with the kit provider can be struck, has been met with disdain amongst supporters.

Here's how you reacted:

@nick_a88: "Absolutely awful"

@MarkBell95: "Stoke City"

@chrissafc123: "Up there with our worst kits that mind"

@dj85ftm: "That’s rank"

@RJPalliser10: "It’s not hard, Red and White stripes front and back and a collar"

@huds8118: "Red and white STRIPED shirts. Black shorts. Black/red socks. What is so difficult about that??"

@SteveLamb59: "Poor design"

@RamseySAFC: "A bit late for an april fools joke right? #safc"

@MichaelStelling: "This may be the first time I don’t buy the home shirt"

@airey87: "I've bought every shirt for the past how long but sadly I don't think I'll be buying this it's horrific"

@Year6Teacher_ "Great to give sponsorship away to a very deserving charity. Maybe not so when we really need the money, and the kit is awful. Get rid of Adidas. 2/4 shirts have been hideous"

@Blackie081294: "Not far off being the ugliest kit I’ve ever seen."

@katie_crake: "Brilliant sponsor but the top is a joke ahaha"

Some Wearsiders disagree, though, with a few showing support for the new design and the new sponsor.

@nathanjosephely: "I quite like this in fairness..."

@SafcEms: "Love it"

@guffsafc73: "I don’t mind it! Would prefer more red than white but why not put a poll out beforehand and let the fans choose between 3 options. The club win, Adidas win and more importantly most of the fans would be happy."

@redschmooble: "BRILLIANT sponsorship."

@gabe_raine: "I like it me"