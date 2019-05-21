It's a year to the day since Stewart Donald was was unveiled as Sunderland' s new chairman.

11 memorable Stewart Donald moments - one year on from his Sunderland unveiling

It's a year to the day since Stewart Donald was unveiled as Sunderland's new chairman - and it's been an eventful 12 months since his arrival.

We look back at some of some of Donald's most memorable moments at the Stadium of Light:

The former Eastleigh owner was officially announced as Sunderland's new chairman, taking over from Ellis Short.

1. May 2018 - Stewart Donald is unveiled as Sunderland's new chairman

The former Eastleigh owner was officially announced as Sunderland's new chairman, taking over from Ellis Short.
Following the departure of Chris Coleman, Sunderland appointed St. Mirren manager Jack Ross on a two-year deal.

2. May 2018 - Sunderland appoint new manager Jack Ross

Following the departure of Chris Coleman, Sunderland appointed St. Mirren manager Jack Ross on a two-year deal.
3. August 2018 - Donald brings in Juan Sartori

Uruguayan businessman Juan Sartori bought a 20 per cent stake in the club and was present for the Black Cats' opening game of the season against Charlton.

3. August 2018 - Donald brings in Juan Sartori

Uruguayan businessman Juan Sartori bought a 20 per cent stake in the club and was present for the Black Cats' opening game of the season against Charlton.
4. August 2018 - Sunderland 2 Charlton 1

Donald watched from the directors box as Sunderland came from behind to beat Charlton on the opening day of the League One season.

4. August 2018 - Sunderland 2 Charlton 1

Donald watched from the directors box as Sunderland came from behind to beat Charlton on the opening day of the League One season.
