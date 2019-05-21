11 memorable Stewart Donald moments - one year on from his Sunderland unveiling It's a year to the day since Stewart Donald was unveiled as Sunderland's new chairman - and it's been an eventful 12 months since his arrival. We look back at some of some of Donald's most memorable moments at the Stadium of Light: 1. May 2018 - Stewart Donald is unveiled as Sunderland's new chairman The former Eastleigh owner was officially announced as Sunderland's new chairman, taking over from Ellis Short. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. May 2018 - Sunderland appoint new manager Jack Ross Following the departure of Chris Coleman, Sunderland appointed St. Mirren manager Jack Ross on a two-year deal. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. August 2018 - Donald brings in Juan Sartori Uruguayan businessman Juan Sartori bought a 20 per cent stake in the club and was present for the Black Cats' opening game of the season against Charlton. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. August 2018 - Sunderland 2 Charlton 1 Donald watched from the directors box as Sunderland came from behind to beat Charlton on the opening day of the League One season. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3