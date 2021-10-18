The defender netted the winner against Gillingham on Saturday, putting his body on the line to head home Alex Pritchard’s cross.

Last week, though, Flanagan played for Northern Ireland as they were defeated by Bulgaria.

The 29-year-old came straight back into the Sunderland team for the clash against Steve Evans’ side having returned to the North East.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Flanagan in action this season.

Speaking after the win against Gillingham, however, Flanagan discussed the transition from country to club and spoke about Sunderland’s added investment in certain areas.

"I feel definitely most comfortable here at Sunderland," said Flanagan.

"I have really really struggled this year coming back from international trips and coming straight back in and playing a game.

"All the travelling with Covid protocols and things like that. The travelling has really dragged out. I’m lucky in a respect that I’m not going halfway around the world like Bailey is.

"We’ll get caught again because of the quality of players we have got. I’m sure it’ll happen again in November but we’ll just keep proving points.

"It’s good with the manager being from the level above because he knows how to look after people and how to manage people when they are coming back because he has always had the international breaks.

"In that respect it really helps and the recovery side of it is huge. The club have been brilliant with it. We’ve been getting the train down and the train back up and it’s just loads quicker.

"You can get back up, you can walk around. It is just better. The investment into that has been brilliant.

"It is good to be back with the boys and playing. When you go away for internationals people can be in different runs of form and stuff like that and it is difficult to get the team going and the cohesion but we have really got that here at the minute."

Sunderland return to action on Tuesday evening in League One against Crewe Alexandra at Mornflake Stadium.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.