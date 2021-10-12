The Wearsiders are now outside the automatic promotion places in League One following wins for Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers.

Lee Johnson’s men, though, face Manchester United U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy tomorrow evening at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats return to league action away to Gillingham on Saturday afternoon.

Sam Allardyce.

Here we take a look at the most interesting Sunderland and League One stories this afternoon:

Sunderland verdict delivered following Newcastle United takeover

Paul Robinson has delivered his verdict following the takeover of Newcastle United and the potential impact on Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

The completion of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia-led takeover, whose net worth is estimated at £320billion, has made the Magpies one of the wealthiest clubs in the world.

Amanda Staveley, who is fronting the new ownership, has hold supporters United’s growth will need patience as she outlined plans to invest in all areas of the club

Robinson told to Football Insider: “It is going to take Newcastle a lot of time.

“Success is not going to come overnight.

“But for the area, for the team, for the club, it is just fantastic news. They have had so many false beginnings and false promises. Now they have finally got something to look forward to.

“They want to invest in the club’s infrastructure and academy which is great. It will take time to improve they the facilities and employ the top coaches but it will happen.

“Clubs like Sunderland and Middlesbrough will be massively worried.

“Over time Newcastle will become the best academy in the area. They [Sunderland and Middlesbrough] are now in direct competition for the best young players with a club who can offer a lot more. Newcastle will be able to dominate the youth market.”

Sam Allardyce to make Bolton Wanderers ‘return’

Fagerormer Sunderland man Sam Allardyce will return to Bolton Wanderers next month.

Allardyce will lead an ‘All-Star’ side to face a current Bolton team in the Gethin Jones MND charity match at the University of Bolton Stadium.

As well as raising vital funds will bring back together a number of the players who Allardyce managed during his time with the club.

“It will be great to see the old gang. It’s been a long time,” said Allardyce to Bolton Wanderer’s official website.

“I saw Stelios and Ricardo Gardner the other week. They popped around for a cup of tea.

“I hadn’t seen them for years so it was good to see them and at this game there will more of them to catch up with and see what they’re doing with their lives.

“It’s been a long time, so I’m looking forward to it.”

He continued: “It should be a good evening beforehand and then great to see everyone at the match with a few beers afterwards.

“MND is such a horrible illness and I know the supporters will rally around to support Gethin and his mum and family.”

