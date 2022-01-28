Sunderland AFC news: SAFC Ladies confirm signing plus Jack Clarke pleased to be reunited with ex-Leeds and Tottenham duo

Clarke signed on loan from Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week until the end of the season.

Able to play off either flank or through the middle, he brings more welcome versatility in the final third for head coach Lee Johnson.

The Sunderland boss says the 21-year-old has areas to improve on but will be one of the best ball-carriers in the league and he could be among the options off the bench this weekend.

Jack Clarke. Picture SAFC.

His move to Sunderland sees him link up with another former Leeds academy product, Niall Huggins and ex-teammate from Tottenham’s development-team, Dennis Cirkin.

He told the club website: “I was with Dennis for a spell at Tottenham, and really enjoyed playing with him.

"He’s a great lad, on and off the pitch. I’m excited to get back with him.

“Then growing up with Niall, we came through the academy at Leeds together.

"We played together at 10, 11, 12 – and even before that, we played Sunday league together too. I’ve probably known Niall since I was five or six.”

Sunderland Ladies sign Katy Watson

Sunderland AFC Ladies have announced the signing of Katy Watson.

The teenage forward joins Mel Reay's first team having earned the step up from the club's Regional Talent Centre (RTC) Under-16 squad.

Reay said: "We're really glad to bring Katy through - she's a player we've monitored for a while.

"Katy is able to play wide or through the middle - she's a versatile forward player with pace and physical qualities.

"She'll improve as a player being in this environment, and she's one for the future."

Watson added: "This is an amazing opportunity which I've worked really hard for.

"Of course, the aim is always to be in the senior side and it's been something I've tried to work towards for a while.

"I'll work for my chances in the team, and in the future hope to chip in with some goals."

Kenton Richardson extends loan spell

Kenton Richardson has extended his loan at Spennymoor Town until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has featured eight times for the Moors since initially joining them in November.

An SAFC statement read: “Everyone at SAFC wishes Kenton the best of luck during his time with the National League North side.”

