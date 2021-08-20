Lee Johnson says Sunderland will consider moving in the transfer market as the impasse over a new deal for Denver Hume continues.

Johnson revealed today that the left back is nearing full fitness after a hamstring injury, but believes a resolution to his contract standoff is not imminent.

With the transfer window closing at the end of this month, Johnson is aware of the need to act.

The Black Cats are close to a deal for Leeds United full back Niall Huggins, but the 20-year-old is adept at playing on the right and as such, that deal is not directly related to Hume’s uncertain future.

“I think so [move on],” he said.

“I think there has to be a point. Because at the moment it doesn’t feel like a resolution is two or three days away, and yet the window is creeping up on us.

“Decisions have got to be made and they will be made.