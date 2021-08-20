Sunderland AFC news RECAP: Transfer, contract and injury updates from Lee Johnson press conference
Sunderland are set to welcome AFC Wimbledon to the Stadium of Light on Saturday in League One
The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 at the Pirelli Stadium against Burton Albion last Tuesday despite being the better side for large parts of the game.
The Wearsiders created enough chances to win the game but fell behind in the 67th minute as the hosts took control and opened the scoring courtesy of an excellent strike from Jonny Smith.
Sunderland then saw a late goal ruled out for offside when Tom Flanagan thought he had equalised for Lee Johnson’s side in stoppage time.
Johnson was then shown a yellow card for a confrontation with the officials at full-time.
The loss against Burton Albions follows three wins on the spin from Sunderland in the league and cups as Wigan Athletic, Port Vale and MK Dons were dispatched.
Here, though, we bring you the latest news, analysis, transfer talk and more:
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (Aug 19)
Last updated: Friday, 20 August, 2021, 15:50
- Sunderland are in advanced talks to sign Niall Huggins from Leeds United
- The Black Cats face AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light this Saturday
- Lee Johnson is set to face the media at 1:30pm today
Johnson keen on more additions
Johnson remains keen on further additions but says his squad is moving towards completion.
“I think we’re getting there,” he said.
“We’ve had the emergence of some good young players, which I’ve enjoyed.
“We’ve brought in some experienced players to get that blend.
“It’s fair to say we’re still in for a full-back or two and that’s an important part of the jigsw.
“Then, we always want to keep increasing the quality. There will be some bargains available, I’m sure, and we’ve got to stay active.
“I know the team, including myself, are on it all hours of every day.”
Offer remains on the table
Sunderland’s offer remains on the table, as they still retain so hope that Hume will commit his future to the club. And if not, it ensures the club are entitled to compensation should he move elsewhere.
“It’s just business and a process that every club would look to do,” he said.
“When you’ve offered a young player an increase in their wage and it’s turned down, it’s your legal right to retain the compensation rights.
“So there’s no doubt that part of the process is causing us a few short-term problems, but in the end we hope we can get to the correct solution for all parties.”
This is what Lee Johnson had to say about Denver Hume
Lee Johnson says Sunderland will consider moving in the transfer market as the impasse over a new deal for Denver Hume continues.
Johnson revealed today that the left back is nearing full fitness after a hamstring injury, but believes a resolution to his contract standoff is not imminent.
With the transfer window closing at the end of this month, Johnson is aware of the need to act.
The Black Cats are close to a deal for Leeds United full back Niall Huggins, but the 20-year-old is adept at playing on the right and as such, that deal is not directly related to Hume’s uncertain future.
“I think so [move on],” he said.
“I think there has to be a point. Because at the moment it doesn’t feel like a resolution is two or three days away, and yet the window is creeping up on us.
“Decisions have got to be made and they will be made.
“Inevitably, it will end up where Denver will have a choice and at the moment, I can’t give you those answers.”
Update on Denver Hume contract talks
Lee Johnson press conference
Lee Johnson will hold his pre-match press conference at 1:30pm today ahead of his side’s meeting with AFC WImbledon.
The Black Cats boss is bound to be asked about transfers, contracts, team news and more.
What’s the latest with Niall Huggins?
The Leeds United defender, 20, looks set to become the Black Cats’ seventh signing of the summer.
Sunderland were believed to be in advanced talks with the player over a permanent move to the Stadium of Light, and it’s since been claimed he is undergoing a medical.
Championship clubs Blackburn and Blackpool were also said to be tracking the situation, yet Sunderland have been leading the chase.
Huggins signed a new deal at Leeds last December, running until 2023 and played regularly for the club’s under-23s side last term.
The defender, who predominantly plays at left-back, made his senior debut for Leeds in February’s 4-2 Premier League defeat by Arsenal
Team news for Wimbledon clash
Let’s have a look at the Sunderland team news for tomorrow’s match.
Corry Evans came off with a knock against MK Dons and missed out against Burton on Tuesday.
Lee Johnson has confirmed that the midfielder will miss 10-15 days with a hamstring injury.
Carl Winchester and Elliot Embleton played against MK Dons and Burton Albion despite picking up minor knocks against Wigan Athletic on the opening day of the season.
New signing Frederick Alves could be in line to make his debut following his loan move from West Ham United after remaining on the bench against the Brewers.
Nathan Broadhead made his debut off the bench at Burton and is likely to feature in the head coach’s plans again.
Transfer talk
Let’s start with some transfer talk, and this is certainly an interesting one.
Sunderland are reportedly interested in bringing back goalkeeper Vito Mannone, who currently plays for AS Monaco.
According to Roker Report, discussions have been held between the two clubs and the Italian is thought to be keen on a return to the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats are preparing for this weekend’s League One clash against AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light, with Lee Johnson set to hold his pre-match press conference at 1:30pm today.
We’ll have live updates in today’s blog as well as the latest news throughout the day.