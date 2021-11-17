Sunderland AFC news RECAP: Team news and build-up to big Ipswich Town showdown at the Stadium of Light
It was a successful international break for Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan who was part of the Northern Ireland side to hold European champions Italy to a goalless draw.
Flanagan featured for the full 90 minutes in Belfast, with Black Cats midfielder Corry Evans also in action, in what was described as a ‘typical Italian masterclass’ by Italy assistant manager Gianluca Vialli.
That bodes well for Lee Johnson and Sunderland who will be hoping Flanagan can continue that kind of form at the Stadium of Light this weekend when the Black Cats host Ipswich Town.
After a lengthy lay off from League One action since a heavy defeat at Hillsborough against promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month, Johnson knows his side need a reaction on Wearside this weekend.
The Black Cats have slipped outside the play-off places with not featuring last weekend and take on an Ipswich side who look to have turned the corner somewhat after a poor start to the season.
Paul Cook made wholesale changes to the Tractor Boys in the summer with the East Anglian’s expected to be challenging for promotion come the end of the season.
Defeat for Johnson seems almost unthinkable with Sunderland arriving on the back of three straight defeats.
And here at the Sunderland Echo we will have updates throughout the day on all the latest SAFC related news, including injuries and transfers, ahead of Johnson’s media conference later in the week as well as all the latest from around League One and how Sunderland’s rivals are preparing for their weekend fixtures.
Sunderland AFC news: Team updates ahead of Ipswich Town clash
Last updated: Wednesday, 17 November, 2021, 14:11
- Sunderland host Ipswich at 3pm on Saturday at the Stadium of Light
- Sunderland’s game with Oxford United has been rearranged for December 4,
- Jack Diamond has spent some time this week training at the Academy of Light.
- Xhemajli starts for U23’s in PL Cup
Wiegman watches ‘Sunderland ‘Till I Die’
England Women's boss Sarina Wiegman has been doing her homework ahead of her trip to the Stadium of Light next week.
Wiegman brings her Lionesses to Wearside for their World Cup qualifier against Austria and the Dutch manager has been getting to know Sunderland through the hit Netflix documentary ‘Sunderland ‘Till I Die’.
“I’ve seen some of the documentary about Sunderland, about the men’s game,’ Wiegman said per the Daily Mail.
“It was very interesting and [they have] a very strong fanbase. People have told me about the women’s game there and about how excited everyone is to go there.
“The northern part of England has had a big impact in women’s football and in the development of the game.”
Sunderland has been the starting point for many of those to have starred for the Lionesses over the years including Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze, Jill Scott, Jordan Nobbs, Beth Mead and Demi Stokes.
England host Austria at 12.30pm on Saturday, November 27.
Xhemajli starts for U23’s
Sunderland defender Arbenit Xhemajli will continue his return to full fitness in Premier League Cup action this afternoon.
Mike Dodds has named the Kosovan in his starting XI for the trip to Christopher Park where the young Black Cats take on Wigan Athletic looking to build on their win over Leeds United in Group E last time out.
Xhemajli featured for the full 90 minutes in the recent league draw with Stoke City as he continues to make his return from a severe knee injury.
The injury has meant Sunderland supporters have seen the 23-year-old just once in competitive first team action since his arrival, where he formed part of the Papa John’s Trophy side who defeated Aston Villa U21’s 8-1 at the Stadium of Light 14 months ago.
Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has been careful with the return of the defender so far, and another 90 minutes unscathed this afternoon could see Xhemajli edge closer to a full return to the first team.
Oxford date set
Sunderland will play their postponed game against Oxford United at the Stadium of Light on December 4th.
The Saturday 3pm slot has become available due to both sides being knocked out of the FA Cup in the first round.
The game was initially postponed in September due to international call ups, and solves one of Sunderland’s fixture headaches.
Oxford United were knocked out of the FA Cup on Tuesday night, despite leading 3-1 against Bristol Rovers in the early stages of extra time in their replay.
The game means Sunderland’s fixture schedule up until the new year is now essentially in place.
In a hectic period, they will play11 games in six weeks.
Jack Diamond has been back this week
Jack Diamond has made a brief return to Wearside this week as Sunderland monitor the progress of their talented winger.
Diamond, currently on loan at Harrogate Town, has trained with the first-team squad in the early part of this week, giving Lee Johnson the chance to run the rule closely over a player he believes has a major long-term future at the club.
Diamond has been in excellent form for Harrogate, with three goals and two assists from his 11 League Two appearances so far this season.
