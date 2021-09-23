The Black Cats have been handed another away tie in the next round and will face QPR in the last 16 of the competition next month.

For now, though, attention must turn back to the league campaign and Saturday’s home game against Bolton.

Johnson’s side squandered a two-goal lead at Fleetwood in their last league fixture, as a 2-2 draw at Highbury Stadium saw them lose their top spot in League One.

Sunderland regained some momentum with that win at Wigan, though, and will now be hoping to go on another winning run as the games come thick and fast.

The Black Cats have another home game against Cheltenham on Tuesday before a trip to Portsmouth next weekend.

