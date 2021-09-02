Sunderland AFC news RECAP: Odds to win League One revealed as Black Cats welcome new signings

The Black Cats moved to the top of League One after beating Wycombe 3-1 on Saturday, courtesy of a Ross Stewart brace and Elliot Embleton strike.

Sunderland’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend is now postponed.

That’s after Cats duo Dennis Cirkin and Callum Doyle were been called up for international duty next month alongside Corry Evans and Niall Huggins.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan were also subsequently called up for international duty.

Sunderland were due to play Sheffield Wednesday next weekend, September 4, but that fixture has now been postponed due to the call-ups.

A club statement said: “Originally scheduled for Saturday 4 September, the game falls within a period designated for international fixtures and it has now been confirmed that several SAFC players have been called up by their respective nations.

“The Lads’ trip to Hillsborough will now be rearranged and further information will be released in due course.

“SAFC would like to thank supporters for their patience and understanding throughout this process.”

