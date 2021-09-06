Sunderland AFC news RECAP: Men and ladies teams top table as Lee Johnson eyes Accrington Stanley clash

The Black Cats moved to the top of League One after beating Wycombe 3-1 on Saturday, courtesy of a Ross Stewart brace and Elliot Embleton strike.

Sunderland’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend was postponed.

That’s after Cats duo Dennis Cirkin and Callum Doyle were called up for international duty alongside Corry Evans and Niall Huggins.

Head coach Lee Johnson

Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan were also subsequently called up for international duty.

Sunderland were due to play Sheffield Wednesday next weekend, September 4, but that fixture has now been postponed.

The Wearsiders will welcome Accrington Stanley to the Stadium of Light on Saturday in top of the table clash in League One.

