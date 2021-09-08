Sunderland AFC news RECAP: Lee Johnson up for award but Ross Stewart snubbed as Preston target ex-Cats, Sheffield Wednesday and Crystal Palace man
Sunderland face Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light on Saturday
Sunderland’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend was postponed.
That’s after Cats duo Dennis Cirkin and Callum Doyle were called up for international duty alongside Corry Evans and Niall Huggins.
Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan were also subsequently called up for international duty.
The Wearsiders will welcome Accrington Stanley to the Stadium of Light on Saturday in top of the table clash in League One.
The Black Cats were last in action against Wycombe Wanderers.
Lee Johnson’s men ran out 3-1 winners after a Ross Stewart brace and a goal from Elliot Embleton.
We’ll have the latest news, analysis and more throughout the day on Wearside:
Sunderland AFC news LIVE (September 8)
Last updated: Wednesday, 08 September, 2021, 11:08
- Sunderland will face Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light this weekend
- Lee Johnson has been nominated for the Manager of the Month award
Should an SAFC player have been nominated?
Despite a strong start to the season, no Sunderland players were nominated for the League One Player of the Month award.
The four nominations included Oxford midfielder James Henry, Portsmouth’s Ryan Tunnicliffe, Morecambe striker Cole Stockton and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is the division’s joint top scorer, along with Henry and Stockton, with four goals but wasn’t included on the shortlist.
Lee Johnson up for award - but players snubbed
Lee Johnson has been nominated for August’s League One Manager of the Month award – along with three other candidates.
The Black Cats have won four of their first five league games, beating Wigan, MK Dons, AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe and sit top of the table.
A 1-0 defeat at Burton was the only match Sunderland didn’t win in August.
Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth and Leam Richardson of Wigan have also been nominated for the Manager of the Month award, with the winner set to be announced on Friday.
Jack Diamond is a popular figure at Harrogate Town
Harrogate Town’s Jack Muldoon has expressed his delight at the club’s re-capture of Sunderland attacker Jack Diamond on loan.
Diamond re-joined joined Harrogate on deadline day until the end of the current campaign.
The attacker helped the club win promotion from the National League at the end of the 2019-20 season
The talented winger signed a three-year deal earlier this year to secure his long-term future on Wearside, but the Black Cats want to ensure his game time is not limited this season.
Everything you need to know ahead of the game
What are the odds for Sunderland vs Accrington Stanley?
Sunderland win – 8/13
Draw – 3/1
Accrington win – 4/1
What TV channel is Sunderland vs Accrington Stanley on?
The clash between Sunderland and Accrington Stanley won’t be shown on any television channels.
Can I stream Sunderland vs Accrington Stanley online?
Sunderland’s clash with Accrington Stanley won’t be streamed.
Although the EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.
That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.
Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.
However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.
That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.
Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John’s Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.
Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Accrington Stanley?
BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.
Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.
The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith, James Copley and Joe Nicholson at the ground.
Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Accrington Stanley?
There are still tickets available for Sunderland’s clash with Accrington Stanley on League One on Saturday.
Supporters have been advised by the club that all tickets must be purchased online unless you require a personal assistant ticket, which are available by calling the ticket office on 0371 911 1973.
Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Accrington Stanley?
Corry Evans has been out with a hamstring injury for two weeks but was called up for Northern Ireland.
The midfielder may return against Accrington Stanley.
New signings Leon Dajaku and Ron-Thorbert Hoffmann could be in line to make their debuts.
Head coach Lee Johnson is due to speak to the media this week, and The Echo will provide full coverage of everything he has to say ahead of the game against Accrington.
Former £9m Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday striker bags reserve trial with Championship outfit
Preston North End will look at Connor Wickham in their opening Central League game of the season this afternoon against Walsall at Euxton.
That’s according to the Lancashire Evening Post – a sister title to the Sunderland Echo.
The 28-year-old striker was released by Crystal Palace at the end of last season and has been training with North End for more than a fortnight.
The Championship club are said to be weighing up whether to offer him a contract.
Indeed, Preston would be able to sign him outside of the transfer window with him being a free agent.
Wickham has played just 33 league games in the past four seasons.
However, the player enjoyed a four campaign stint at the Stadium of Light – with loans at Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday in between – following an £8m move from Ipswich Town back in 2011.
The fee broke Ipswich’s record for transfer fees recouped, and broke the transfer record for an EFL player moving to an EPL club at the time.
The former England youth international found the net just 15 times in 91 appearances on Wearside before sealing a move to Palace on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee in 2015.
Sources at the time reported the fee as a fee rising £9m, meaning around £17m in transfers has been spent on Wickham throughout his career.
The striker scored two goals in 13 games on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in 2019-20, but did not feature at all last season as the Owls were relegated to League One.