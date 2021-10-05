Black Cats supporters still recognised their team’s overall positive start to the season, though, with chants of ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die at the full-time whistle.

Goals from Marcus Harness, Lee Brown and John Marquis gave the hosts a commanding half-time lead, before Marquis added another in awful conditions after the break.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson apologised to supporters after the match and his side now have two weeks until their next league game at Gillingham due to international fixtures.

Sunderland AFC live blog.

Attention will now turn to Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy match at Lincoln, with Johnson set to make several changes for the fixture.

It will be Sunderland’s first match in the competition this season, after the Black Cats lifted the trophy last campaign.

