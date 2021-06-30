Sunderland AFC news RECAP: George Dobson signs for Charlton plus Phil Parkinson lands new job at Wrexham
Sunderland’s first pre-season friendly is just days away – a trip to National League North side Spennymoor Town.
While a number of youngsters are expected to be handed the chance to impress at The Brewery Field, Lee Johnson’s side will have a welcoming face in his ranks.
Aiden McGeady is likely to be involved on Saturday after he put pen to paper on a new one-year deal at the Stadium of Light.
Updates regarding the situation surrounding Luke O’Nien, Charlie Wyke and Denver Hume are yet to be announced.
But new signings remain a must for Johnson and co – with plenty being linked with a move to Wearside.
Here’s the latest news surrounding the Black Cats:
Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP (July 1)
Last updated: Thursday, 01 July, 2021, 16:59
- George Dobson has left Sunderland and signed for Charlton
- Wrexham have appointed former Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson
- Newcastle United have reportedly had a £1.5m bid rejected for Dion Sanderson
- Aiden McGeady has signed new one-year deal on Wearside
- Sunderland advertise for two new academy roles as part of KLD’s restructure
SAFC advertise for two new academy roles
Sunderland have advertised for two new academy roles - as Kyril Louis-Dreyfus continues to restructure the club.
Since Louis-Dreyfus’ arrival, James Young has been appointed as head of analysis and data while Stuart Harvey also joined the club as head of recruitment. The first-team squad have also benefitted from further medical and performance appointments too.
And the club have also confirmed a restructure of their academy staffing – and it’s here where the latest roles are being advertised.
Uh oh... Newcastle reportedly table Sanderson bid
Newcastle United are reportedly aiming to gazump Sunderland in the race for Dion Sanderson and have launched a £1.5million bid for the Wolves defender.
That’s according to The Mirror, who claim that the Magpies have seen their seven-figure offered knocked-back by their Premier League rivals.
But the report suggests that Newcastle won’t be deterred in their attempts to land Sanderson – who already reportedly been the subject of a £1million bid from Sunderland this summer.
Sheffield United are also known to be keen on the 21-year-old, who is rated closer to £2m, after he excelled on loan at the Stadium of Light last season.
Phil Smith’s Q&A - a must read
What next for out-of-contract trio?
June 30 has come and gone - and now three of Sunderland’s first-team players are now officially out of contract, writes Mark Donnelly.
Aiden McGeady’s decision to sign a new one-year deal at the Stadium of Light has naturally been well-received, but Sunderland fans remain eager for clarity over the fates of Luke O’Nien, Charlie Wyke and Denver Hume.
The trio have all held discussions over their futures since the end of the 2020/21 campaign and are understood to have attracted interest from elsewhere.
And with their contracts having officially expired on June 30, the trio are now all deemed as free agents.
Read more HERE
Dobson departs
Sunderland have confirmed that midfielder George Dobson has left the club by mutual consent.
The 23-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon, still had a year left on his contract at the Stadium of Light but the deal has been terminated.
Dobson made 46 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats after joining the club from Walsall in 2019.
Charlton announce Dobson
George Dobson on Charlton move
“I’m delighted - the size of the club, the manager, the fans – it has everything really.
“When I found out about the interest it was something that really intrigued and interested me. Then, obviously, once you have the conversation and find out the manager’s aspirations for you, it was a no brainer. I’m delighted to be here and really can’t wait to get started.”
Blackpool still want Embleton
Sunderland could still face a battle to keep hold of midfielder Elliot Embleton this summer.
The 22-year-old helped Blackpool win promotion from League One last season but is set to return to Wearside for pre-season.
Yet according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, the Tangerines are still keen to sign Embleton this summer.
Just the six new signings
Sunderland have confirmed the signing of six new players for their under-23 squad.
Winger Ethan Kachosa joins from Leeds United after a successful trial spell, while Northampton Town’s Tom Scott also joins after the midfielder impressed during a spell at the Academy of Light last season. They join ex-Crystal Palace defender Cameron Jessup and former Aston Villa midfielder Harrison Sohna in penning two-year deals at the club.
Meanwhile, former West Brom wideman Tyrese Dyce and Guiseley’s Nathan Newall have both penned one-year deals on Wearside.
Phil Parkinson has a new job
Phil Parkinson is back in football.
The former Sunderland boss has been appointed as manager of National League side Wrexham - who have recently been the subject of a takeover by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.
The duo have revealed how Parkinson’s desire to ‘embrace’ their vision for the club set him apart from other candidates.
In a club statement, the they said said: “The process put in place by Les Reed, Shaun Harvey, Humphrey Ker & Fleur Robinson was thorough, and we were presented with any number of good options, all of whom would have been very credible managers for the Club.
“We’d like to thank all those that applied for the role but once we knew Phil was interested, he was our man and we got him.
“Phil has an immediate objective of gaining promotion but is conscious of our ambitions for the Club and embraced each element of our vision.”
Phil Parkinson on Wrexham appointment
“Once the plans of the Chairmen were explained to me, the decision to join Wrexham was very easy. Wrexham are an EFL Club in all but the one thing that matters, league status, and we have a very clear objective with the work starting immediately.
“The Club didn’t need selling to me, it sold itself and I wanted to be part of the journey this Club is about to embark upon.
“We have a lot to do to be ready for August 21 and in the next seven weeks the aim is to add quality players to the existing squad, and create an environment and culture which gives us the best possible chance of promotion.”
A blow in the Dion Sanderson chase?
Sunderland look to have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Dion Sanderson - after it was revealed that Wolves are keen to retain the defender.
The 20-year-old impressed during a loan spell at the Stadium of Light last season and caught the eye of a number of clubs.
While the Black Cats are thought to be keen to bring Sanderson back to Wearside on a permanent basis, so too has there been interest from higher divisions – with Newcastle United and Sheffield United both credited with an interest.
Indeed, recent reports have suggested that the Magpies have already seen a bid knocked-back for Sanderson while there have also been claims that Sunderland have seen an offer rejected.
And The Athletic now report that Wolves want to keep their academy graduate at Molineux and are hopeful that he will sign fresh terms.
They claim that Sanderson has already turned down one contract offers from the Premier League side, but that Wolves remain ‘confident’ of tying down the defender to fresh terms – with a loan move to the Championship then likely to be sanctioned.
That would be bad news for Sunderland and Newcastle United in their respective pursuits of the defender.
