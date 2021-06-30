Sunderland AFC news RECAP: George Dobson signs for Charlton plus Phil Parkinson lands new job at Wrexham

Sunderland look to have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Dion Sanderson - after it was revealed that Wolves are keen to retain the defender.

The 20-year-old impressed during a loan spell at the Stadium of Light last season and caught the eye of a number of clubs.

While the Black Cats are thought to be keen to bring Sanderson back to Wearside on a permanent basis, so too has there been interest from higher divisions – with Newcastle United and Sheffield United both credited with an interest.

Indeed, recent reports have suggested that the Magpies have already seen a bid knocked-back for Sanderson while there have also been claims that Sunderland have seen an offer rejected.

And The Athletic now report that Wolves want to keep their academy graduate at Molineux and are hopeful that he will sign fresh terms.

They claim that Sanderson has already turned down one contract offers from the Premier League side, but that Wolves remain ‘confident’ of tying down the defender to fresh terms – with a loan move to the Championship then likely to be sanctioned.