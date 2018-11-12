Sunderland AFC news RECAP: FA Cup draw, transfer latest and Charlie Wyke update

0
Have your say

It was another busy day of news at the Stadium of Light with cup draws, previews and reviews, plus transfer and injury news.

We brought you all the latest from the SAFC camp in our live rolling blog. Recap how the day unfolded below.

The FA Cup second round draw takes place tonight

The FA Cup second round draw takes place tonight