Sunderland AFC news RECAP: Early team news and build up to League One clash against Cheltenham Town
Sunderland are back in action tonight as they look to continue their perfect start to the season at the Stadium of Light against Cheltenham Town (7:45pm kick-off).
The Black Cats will go top of the League One table with a win should leaders Wigan Athletic fail to beat Sheffield Wednesday.
Lee Johnson’s side made it five wins from five at the Stadium of Light with a 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.
Dennis Cirkin is a doubt for tonight’s game after suffering from a suspected concussion during the victory.
In the meantime, we’ve seen a return to action for Denver Hume following his serious hamstring injury. The 23-year-old started for Sunderland’s under-23s side in their 3-1 win at Wolves on Monday night.
On the transfer front, Benji Kimpioka is understood to be close to joining National League side Southend United on loan.
We’ll have the latest SAFC news, analysis and more throughout the day ahead of Sunderland’s League One clash…
Sunderland defender Denver Hume back in action
Denver Hume’s road to recovery took a big step forward as the defender was named in the starting line-up for Sunderland’s under-23 side in their 3-1 win at Wolves last night.
The 23-year-old has been recovering from a serious hamstring problem and could now be in line for a return to first team action for Sunderland’s Papa John’s Trophy match at Lincoln City next Tuesday (7pm kick-off).
And with his future at the Stadium of Light finally secured with a new contract, the left-back can hopefully start looking forward.
Cirkin a doubt for tonight’s game
Dennis Cirkin will miss Sunderland’s League One clash with Cheltenham Town tonight, if it is confirmed that he suffered a concussion at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.
Cirkin had excelled against Bolton Wanderers, registering his first assist for the club with a cross for Carl Winchester’s early and ultimately winning goal.
But his afternoon came to an early end after an aerial challenge with Lloyd Isgrove led to both players being substituted.
Cirkin was initially ruled able to play on, but was replaced shortly afterwards.
Crucially it was ruled to be a concussion substitute, which under new rules allows clubs to make one further change.
That allowed Lee Johnson to replace Callum Doyle with Bailey Wright when the former began to suffer with a minor back problem.
Cirkin has been monitored by the Sunderland medical staff and if confirmed that he did suffer a concussion, he will then follow the FA’s ‘Return to Play’ guidelines.