Sunderland AFC news - Lynden Gooch on 'huge' home win and former Black Cat on how Chris Coleman has lifted the mood

Former Sunderland midfielder Lee Clark has praised Chris Coleman for lifting the mood on Wearside.

Clark told EFL Matters on Thursday night, Clark said: "I think he's the right man, he's lifted the whole spirit around the club, the support and staff behind the scenes.

"Simon [Grayson] walked into a tough job and just couldn't find the answers, but Chris has just lifted the mood of everyone.

"It was a shock and a pleasant surprise that they got him after he did so well with Wales and he's just taken that feel-good factor on.

"He's also calming everyone down because they're getting a bit excited up there after beating Fulham!

"But this weekend is another huge game for them against Bristol City, and one they hope will help build momentum."

Sunderland forward Lynden Gooch on the home form:

Gooch told the club website: "It was a massive win for us. To finally get that home win was huge as well.

"It’s obviously a big relief to us and we know that by keeping more clean sheets we’re giving ourselves half a chance.

"We’ve done that in recent weeks and hopefully we can keep doing that.

"We know we can’t get too carried away and we’re taking it one game at a time. We hope to win again on Saturday and we’ve just got to do the basics like we have been doing.

"We want to be winning more games at home and making it a fortress.

"You could see everyone was buzzing and we want to feel that again this weekend.

"There’s a lot of us who have been knocking on the door for a long time and now we’re playing it’s great that we can make a difference for the first team."

