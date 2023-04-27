Sunderland AFC news LIVE: What Tony Mowbray said about Watford fixture and the play-off race
Sunderland are preparing to face Watford at the Stadium of Light – with head coach Tony Mowbray set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats moved up to sixth in the table following an impressive 2-1 win at West Brom and are now well placed to finish in the play-offs.
It’s still likely Sunderland will have to win their remaining two games to finish in the top six, with several teams right on their tails.
Mowbray is also dealing with several injury issues as we reach the end of the campaign.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as the Sunderland boss speaks to the media:
RECAP: Tony Mowbray press conference
More to come...
That brings us to the end of the broadcast section of the press conference, but Mowbray has also spoken to the written press including our reporter Phil Smith.
We’ll have more from the Black Cats boss, as well as build-up to Saturday’s huge match over on the SAFC section of the Echo website.
Team news for Saturday
Mowbray on Watford
“There’s a huge threat I would suggest from Watford. If you think of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro, two of them really, Asprilla.
“They have lots and lots of really good attacking players, Assombalonga and Davies, they are a real threat with lots of experience, lots of talent, lots of speed, lots of individuality.
“For whatever reason, I’m not at that club, they have obviously had some problems and issues. The coach has changed a few times and stuff.
“What I do know is when I look and see the individual talent of Pedro and Sarr and Davis, it’s a game we have to really focus and concentrate on.
“If they bring their best game they can give anybody in this division problems so we have to be very mindful of that.”
Mowbray on Dennis Cirkin
“Dennis’ story this season has been a bit up and down really.
“He scored a fantastic goal at Millwall and got a concussion, and the concussion reoccurred and he was out for weeks and weeks.
“I think Dennis when he is in a good place, he’s happy and confident he’s an amazing footballer, real power and strength and hunger to be a top footballer
“At this moment he’s recovered from his concussion issues and is doing extremely well for us.
“At the time we need him at the minute to give our team a bit of balance. If you think back throughout the season, Trai Hume has played out there, Niall Huggins has played out there, Gooch has played out there.
“Dennis Cirkin is a top footballer and when he’s fit, as he is at the moment, and hungry, enjoying his football, we’re delighted he’s part of our set-up.”
Mowbray on goal difference
“I think goal difference only ever comes into your mind on your last day really. We have to get through this game first, in my mind.
“We are the same as Coventry aren’t we, plus ten is it? II always every season try and have a football team that will finish with a plus goal difference.It’s important that you are scoring goals.
“If you look at the season we’ve had most of this season without a main number nine. It’s a great credit to this group that they’ve managed to have a positive goal difference.
“Let’s see on the last day at Preston if we are looking at goal difference as an extra point because it will be the deciding factor if your points are the same of course.”
Mowbray on the big crowd expected
“For the fans good moments, happy days.
It’s amazing that they travel in such numbers and the numbers at home
“It has been difficult for us at home at times this year, or more difficult at home than it has been away.
“Hopefully we can find a way at the weekend to finish the season strong, and then thank the supporters after the game and hopefully keep the season rolling for a little bit more.”
Mowbray asked if he’s excited
“Excited, I honestly don’t understand the excitement. We have to win some matches really.
“There are so many teams around us, some teams might win two matches out of the next two, and we’ve found it really difficult.
“We’ve just won one and I said to you a couple of weeks ago it’s hard to win three matches on the bounce in this league
“There are going to be lots of twists and turns over the next couple of games.
“I don’t set myself up for the big fall to be honest, I never have done.
“If we win a couple of games, we will have some big matches to play, if we don’t we will probably look back over the season and think we’ve had a decent first season back in the Championship.”
Mowbray on play-off position being in own hands
“I don’t think we sit here and think about stuff like that. We just have to play the games and finish the season.
“I’ve been doing this a long time and know football can kick you in the teeth if you get in front of yourself.
“Let’s just prepare the team for the next game and see how we get on and reassess.
“I think training was very normal today and we are just preparing to play Watford, a really dangerous Watford I would suggest, the quality of players at the top end of the pitch they’ve got.
“I don’t think as a group it’s something we discuss or talk about, we just have to play the games, see how many points we get and see where we finish.
“There are so many teams in such a close distance from each other with point
“Let’s just keep going. It’s good to be in the mix with a few games to go. Bring on Saturday.”
Mowbray is here
Team news
Sunderland will still be without several first-team players for the rest of this season, including Corry Evans, Ross Stewart, Danny Batth, Aji Alese and Jewison Benntte.
Elliot Embleton is also expected to be unavailable until the summer after being sidelined since December.
Dan Ballard could still play a part before the end of the campaign and has been making progress following a hamstring issue.
We’ll get a further update from Mowbray later today.