Sunderland will still be without several first-team players for the rest of this season.

Centre-back Danny Batth was also forced off in the closing stages against Huddersfield, yet the extent of the injury wasn’t clear immediately after the game.

“I don’t know how bad he is,” said Mowbray in his post-match press conference.

“I had a ten or 15-minute chat with the lads in the dressing room after the game, and Danny was sitting there with a bit of ice. I don’t know how bad it is.”

There are also doubts over Edouard Michut for the West Brom game, after the midfielder missed the Huddersfield fixture with a minor back issue.

Dan Ballard has been sidelined with a hamstring issue in recent weeks and is expected to miss this weekend’s trip to West Brom.

Long-term absentees Ross Stewart, Aji Alese, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton and Jewison Bennette all remain sidelined.