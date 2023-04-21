News you can trust since 1873
Live

Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Team news for West Brom fixture - including Danny Batth and Edouard Michut latest

Sunderland are preparing for Sunday's Championship fixture at West Brom – with head coach Tony Mowbray set to hold his pre-match press conference today.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 10:09 BST

The Black Cats remain within touching distance of the play-offs with three Championship fixtures remaining, despite a frustrating 1-1 draw against Huddersfield.

Sunderland still have several injury concerns ahead of the match, while stand-in captain Danny Batth was forced off in the closing stages of the Huddersfield match.

Still, Mowbray’s side have taken seven points from their last three away games and would move ahead of West Brom with a win at The Hawthorns.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray. Picture by FRANK REIDSunderland head coach Tony Mowbray. Picture by FRANK REID
Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray. Picture by FRANK REID
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Mowbray speaks to the media:

LIVE: Tony Mowbray press conference

09:01 BST

What the table looks like

Sunderland sit ninth in the Championship table and are two points off the play-off places following Wednesday’s second-tier results.

08:59 BST

Team news

Sunderland will still be without several first-team players for the rest of this season.

Centre-back Danny Batth was also forced off in the closing stages against Huddersfield, yet the extent of the injury wasn’t clear immediately after the game.

“I don’t know how bad he is,” said Mowbray in his post-match press conference.

“I had a ten or 15-minute chat with the lads in the dressing room after the game, and Danny was sitting there with a bit of ice. I don’t know how bad it is.”

There are also doubts over Edouard Michut for the West Brom game, after the midfielder missed the Huddersfield fixture with a minor back issue.

Dan Ballard has been sidelined with a hamstring issue in recent weeks and is expected to miss this weekend’s trip to West Brom.

Long-term absentees Ross Stewart, Aji Alese, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton and Jewison Bennette all remain sidelined.

We’ll get a further update from Mowbray when he speaks to the media this afternoon.

08:49 BST

Good Morning!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tony Mowbray’s pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s match against West Brom.

The Black Cats boss is set to speak to the media at 1pm, and we’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light.

Stick around and refresh the page for the latest SAFC news.

