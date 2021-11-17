Sunderland face Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light this weekend

Flanagan featured for the full 90 minutes in Belfast, with Black Cats midfielder Corry Evans also in action, in what was described as a ‘typical Italian masterclass’ by Italy assistant manager Gianluca Vialli.

That bodes well for Lee Johnson and Sunderland who will be hoping Flanagan can continue that kind of form at the Stadium of Light this weekend when the Black Cats host Ipswich Town.

After a lengthy lay off from League One action since a heavy defeat at Hillsborough against promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month, Johnson knows his side need a reaction on Wearside this weekend.

The Black Cats have slipped outside the play-off places with not featuring last weekend and take on an Ipswich side who look to have turned the corner somewhat after a poor start to the season.

Paul Cook made wholesale changes to the Tractor Boys in the summer with the East Anglian’s expected to be challenging for promotion come the end of the season.

Defeat for Johnson seems almost unthinkable with Sunderland arriving on the back of three straight defeats.

And here at the Sunderland Echo we will have updates throughout the day on all the latest SAFC related news, including injuries and transfers, ahead of Johnson’s media conference later in the week as well as all the latest from around League One and how Sunderland’s rivals are preparing for their weekend fixtures.

