The Fleetwood boss spoke to the media yesterday and had some interesting comments.

Grayson managed the Black Cats in 2017 but was sacked after just 18 games on Wearside.

Fleetwood sit 17th in League One ahead of their meeting with top of the table Sunderland, but Grayson says he’s not looking at the table.

“I don’t focus on the league table, nor do I read it at this point and I’m not interested in what other teams do,” said Grayson when asked about Sunderland.

“Our main focus is how we’re doing; allegedly Sunderland are top of the table but we have to make sure we embrace these games.

“Not many teams enjoy coming to Highbury, they will look at us and see we’re on a decent run of form and have some quality players.