Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Reaction as Cats are handed QPR in Carabao Cup draw plus team news for Bolton Wanderers clash
Sunderland got back to winning ways on Tuesday night as Lee Johnson’s side overcame Wigan in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
The Black Cats have been handed another away tie in the next round and will face QPR in the last 16 of the competition next month.
For now, though, attention must turn back to the league campaign and Saturday’s home game against Bolton.
Johnson’s side squandered a two-goal lead at Fleetwood in their last league fixture, as a 2-2 draw at Highbury Stadium saw them lose their top spot in League One.
Sunderland regained some momentum with that win at Wigan, though, and will now be hoping to go on another winning run as the games come thick and fast.
The Black Cats have another home game against Cheltenham on Tuesday before a trip to Portsmouth next weekend.
We’ll have the latest SAFC news, analysis and more throughout the day:
Team news for the weekend
Despite the result, Lee Johnson will be expected to recall most of the players who played at Fleetwood for this weekend’s game against Bolton.
Tom Flanagan is available again after missing the game at Highbury through suspension so is likely to partner Callum Doyle at the back.
Johnson may use next Tuesday’s home game against Cheltnham to rotate his starting XI.
We’ll get more team news when Johnson speaks to the media on Friday afternoon.
What the table looks like
Here’s what the League One table looks like ahead of Saturday’s game against Bolton.
Wanderers sit eighth in the table following a 2-0 home defeat by Rotherham last time out.
Broadhead on SAFC loan move
Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead spoke to the press after Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win at Wigan.
The striker joined the Black Cats on loan from Everton this summer and has left the door open to staying on Wearside beyond this campaign.
Read the full interview HERE
A date for the diaries
So it’s QPR away in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.
Lee Johnson’s side will face Rangers on the week commencing October 25, after Sunderland’s home game against Charlton and before a trip to Rotherham in League One.
QPR beat Everton 8-7 on penalties in the third round of the competition following a 2-2 draw at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.
Here’s the fourth-round draw in full:
Chelsea vs. Southampton
Arsenal vs. Leeds
Stoke City vs. Brentford
West Ham vs. Man City
Leicester vs. Brighton
Burnley vs. Tottenham
QPR vs. Sunderland
Preston vs. Liverpool
Good Morning!
Another away tie for Sunderland then.
The Black Cats were drawn against to QPR in last night’s Carabao Cup draw, yet attentions must now turn back to the league and Saturday’s home game against Bolton.
‘We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match as well as the latest Black Cats news and analysis throughout the day.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.