Sunderland are still set to be without several first-team players for the rest of the season - even if they do reach the play-offs.

Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Aji Alese, Jewison Bennette and Danny Batth all remain sidelined and are targeting a return for the 2023/24 campaign.

Mowbray said on Saturday Dan Ballard may be ready if Sunderland reach the play-offs after missing the side’s last seven matches with a hamstring issue.

“I think Preston is going to come too soon for him,” said Mowbray last weekend.

“I think if we were to finish in the top six then there’s a chance that he would take part in the games that follow.

“I don’t think you gamble with a footballer who in his mind isn’t 100%, so I think it will be a case of making the best of what we’ve got and finding a way.”