Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Nazariy Rusyn, Patrick Roberts and Dan Ballard injury latest for QPR fixture
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against QPR – with head coach Tony Mowbray set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats beat Southampton 5-0 before the international break, meaning they have taken seven points from their last three matches.
Despite losing three of their first five league games this season, QPR won 2-0 at Middlesbrough last time out.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Mowbray speaks to the media:
LIVE: Tony Mowbray press conference
Injury latest
We’ll start with the latest Sunderland team news.
Patrick Roberts has returned to training after missing the side’s last two matches against Coventry and Southampton with a minor hamstring injury.
New signing Nazariy Rusyn has also been training after overcoming a groin issue and could make his Sunderland debut after joining the club from Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk on deadline day.
Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow and midfielder Adil Aouchiche could make their Black Cats’ debuts.
Timothee Pembele was Sunderland’s fourth signing on the final day of the transfer window but is still recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.
Striker Eliezer Mayenda has been sidelined with a hamstring problem since joining Sunderland in July but has been making progress.
Aji Alese, Corry Evans and Jay Matete remain sidelined with long-term issues.
We’ll get a further update from Mowbray later today.
Good Morning!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tony Mowbray’s pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s fixture against QPR.
The Black Cats boss is set to speak to the media at 1pm today and we’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light.
Stick around and refresh the page for the latest SAFC news.