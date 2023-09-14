We’ll start with the latest Sunderland team news.

Patrick Roberts has returned to training after missing the side’s last two matches against Coventry and Southampton with a minor hamstring injury.

New signing Nazariy Rusyn has also been training after overcoming a groin issue and could make his Sunderland debut after joining the club from Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk on deadline day.

Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow and midfielder Adil Aouchiche could make their Black Cats’ debuts.

Timothee Pembele was Sunderland’s fourth signing on the final day of the transfer window but is still recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.

Striker Eliezer Mayenda has been sidelined with a hamstring problem since joining Sunderland in July but has been making progress.

Aji Alese, Corry Evans and Jay Matete remain sidelined with long-term issues.