"We have monitored Michael’s career for some time and we are delighted to have reached an agreement for him to become our new Head Coach," Speakman said.

"He has an excellent and well-founded reputation for developing players and he is an outstanding progressive coach, who is aligned with our playing identity and naturally fits within our structure alongside Mike Dodds and the wider team. We continue to trust in our established process of identifying the right candidates to take us forward at these junctures and although Michael has had a setback, we feel we are getting him at the right time in his coaching journey and our journey as a Club.”

Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said that he had become convinced during his conversations with Beale that he shared his vision for creating a 'high-performance culture' at the club.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Michael to our club and wish him every success here at the Stadium of Light," Louis-Dreyfus said.