Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Lee Johnson reveals major Sunderland injury boost as Cats prepare for Fleetwood Town trip
Sunderland lead the way at the top of the League One table following an impressive start to the campaign.
Next in Lee Johnson’s side’s way is Fleetwood Town, managed by former Black Cats boss Simon Grayson.
Johnson will have to make at least one change to their starting XI after defender Tom Flanagan picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out.
Indeed, the Cats boss spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon as he prepares for the trip to the Highbury Stadium.
- Sunderland are top of the League One table after three consecutive wins in League One.
- Lee Johnson has spoken to the media ahead of this weekend’s trip to Fleetwood Town
How Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester made defensive spot his own in Lee Johnson’s side...
Comment and analysis from Joe Ramage below:
