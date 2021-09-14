Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Lee Johnson eyeing Everton reinforcement, Grant Leadbitter retires, Cats prepare for Fleetwood Town in League One
Sunderland’s impressive early campaign form continued at the weekend with another victory last weekend.
A thrilling first half saw the Black Cats take the lead against Accrington Stanley through a Dan Neil screamer before Stanley levelled the scores after a Michael Nottingham header.
Carl Winchester put Lee Johnson’s men back ahead in the second half and Sunderland were able to hold on for the win and remain top of the division.
Focus now switches to this weekend’s trip to Fleetwood Town in League One.
Sunderland are pushing for promotion this season and are the early pacesetters in the third tier as they look to build on an impressive window and a good start.
We’ll have all the build-up, news and analysis in our live Sunderland blog throughout the day.
Simply scroll down for the news from the Stadium of Light:
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (September 14)
Last updated: Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 11:08
- Sunderland face Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium on Saturday
- The Black Cats defeated Accrington Stanley last weekend to remain top of the table
- Lee Johnson is reportedly looking to bring a fresh face to his coaching setup
The deal has been done
Everton have signed Sunderland youngster Francis Okoronkwo, according to reports.
The Toffees have concluded a deal for the striker in a move worth up to £1m.
That’s according to Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope.
The 16-year-old caught the eye on Wearside last season and regularly played above his age group in Sunderland’s U18s team.
Some fantastic memories here
This is how Sunderland fans reacted to the news
Grant Leadbitter has announced his retirement
Grant Leadbitter has announced his retirement from playing professional football.
The hugely popular midfielder says the memories of his two spells at the club his family have supported since he was a boy ‘will live with him forever’.
The 35-year-old has been weighing up his options since leaving Sunderland earlier this summer, and will now consider his next steps in the game.
Everything you need to know
When is Fleetwood Town vs Sunderland?
Sunderland take on Fleetwood Town this coming Saturday (September 18) at Highbury Stadium.
Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.
What are the odds for Fleetwood Town vs Sunderland?
Odds provided by SkyBet.
Sunderland win –1/1
Draw – 9/4
Fleetwood win – 12/5
What TV channel is Fleetwood Town vs Sunderland on?
The clash between Sunderland and Fleetwood Town won’t be shown on any television channels.
Can I stream Fleetwood Town vs Sunderland online?
Sunderland’s clash with Fleetwood Town won’t be streamed.
Although the EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.
That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.
Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.
However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.
That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.
Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John’s Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.
Are there any other ways I can follow Fleetwood Town vs Sunderland?
BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.
Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.
The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson at the ground.
Are there any tickets available for Fleetwood Town vs Sunderland?
Tickets for the game went on sale last Wednesday but appear to have sold out quickly.
Supporters have been advised by the club that all tickets must be purchased online unless you require a personal assistant ticket, which are available by calling the ticket office on 0371 911 1973.
Is there any team news ahead of Fleetwood Town vs Sunderland?
Thorben Hoffmann started in goal against Accrington Stanley and will likely do so again having replaced Anthony Patterson in the XI last weekend.
Midfielder Corry Evans could be in line to make a return to action after remaining on the bench against Stanley.
And Sunderland fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of new signing Leon Dajaku after the German was left out of the squad last weekend.
Head coach Lee Johnson is due to speak to the media this week, and The Echo will provide full coverage of everything he has to say ahead of the game against Fleetwood.
Interesting news from Sunderland’s rivals
Promotion rivals suffer injury blow ahead of cup clash with Sunderland
Wigan Athletic have suffered an injury blow early into the season.
That’s after it was revealed that goalkeeper Jamie Jones is set for a spell on the sidelines.
According to Wigan Today, the Latics could be without the stopper for ‘a number of weeks’.
Jones fractured his hand in Wigan’s game against Wolves U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Wigan boss Leam Richardson said: “Jamie fractured his hand in the Wolves game, so he will be out for a number of weeks now. It’s disappointing because he is a big part of what we do.”
Wigan Athletic are currently second in League One with two points separating them from Sunderland in top spot.
Indeed, the Latics could well be without Jones for the clash against the Wearsiders in the Carabao Cup later this month.
Sunderland 'closing in' on Everton coach Phil Jevons - but what do we know about him?
After Sunderland’s win against Accrington Stanley on Saturday, news broke the following day linking Jevons with a move to Wearside.
The Black Cats defeated Stanley 2-1 at the Stadium of Light to remain top of League One after six games played.
But what do we know about Sunderland’s potential new coach? Here, we take a look:
Phil Jevons – fact file
Current role: Academy coach
Age: 42-years-old
Club: Everton
Born: Liverpool
Nationality: English
So what is the story with Phil Jevons and Sunderland?
Sunderland are reportedly close to appointing a new first-team coach.
Jevons, an academy coach at Everton, is set to join Lee Johnson’s backroom staff, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.
Nixon tweeted: “Sunderland. Going to bring in coach Phil Jevons from Everton to work with first team. Been at under 18 level at Goodison … now stepping up.”
What experience does Phil Jevons have?
Jevons rose through the ranks as a player at Everton before embarking on an 18-year professional career.
The striker then turned out for Grimsby Town, Hull City, Yeovil Town, Bristol City, Huddersfield Town, Bury, Morecambe, Hyde and finally Stockport County.
Following his retirement from playing in 2014, Jevons became involved as a coach at Everton and has performed various different roles during his time back with the Toffees.
During his career, Jevons picked up an FA Youth Cup with Everton in 1998 and won League Two with Yeovil Town in 2005.
