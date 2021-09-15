Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Latest injury and team news ahead of Lee Johnson's press conference and Fleetwood trip
Sunderland remain top of League One following Saturday’s 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley – and Lee Johnson’s side are now preparing for this weekend’s trip to Fleetwood.
The Black Cats have won five of their first six league games this season and are also through to the third round of the Carabao Cup – meaning momentum is very much with Lee Johnson’s side.
Johnson will speak to the media later today ahead of the game at Highbury, and will be asked about the latest injury news and selection dilemmas.
Sunderland will have to make at least one change to their starting XI after defender Tom Flanagan picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out.
New signing Leon Dajaku wasn’t included in the matchday squad to face Stanley but is expected to travel with the team to Highbury.
We’ll have the latest Black Cats news, analysis and more throughout the day.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (September 15)
Last updated: Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 18:57
- Sunderland are top of the League One table after three consecutive wins in League One.
- Lee Johnson’s side are preparing for this weekend’s trip to Fleetwood.
- The Black Cats boss will hold his pre-match press conference at 1:45pm.
- Tom Flanagan is suspended for the match after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season.
How Fleetwood are shaping up
There will be a familiar face in the opposition dugout this weekend.
Former Sunderland boss Simon Grayson took charge of Fleetwood in January following the departure of Joey Barton.
The Cod Army won their second league game of the season last weekend, winning 4-2 at Rotherham, and are 17th in the table.
West Brom loanee Callum Morton, 21, scored his first goal for the club in that match as the side operated in a 3-5-2 formation.
Former considered retiring - aged just 23
Former Sunderland striker Andrew Nelson has spoken candidly about how he considered ‘walking away’ from football due to injury.
The Sunderland academy prospect is now in his second spell with National League North side Darlington following an unsuccessful period with Torquay United and he has now opened up on his struggles over the last 18-months that led to him questioning his career, despite being just 23-years-old.
“Because of the knee injury that I picked up at Torquay United, the pain has been really bad some days. I wondered whether it was worth going through the pain barrier anymore,” he told the Northern Echo.
Read more HERE
Who should come in at centre-back
We’ve taken a closer look at Johnson’s defensive decision this week - with both Wright and Alves pushing for a start.
Read more HERE
Sunderland team news
Let’s start with the latest team news.
Johnson will have to make at least one change following Saturday’s 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light.
That is because defender Tom Flanagan received his fifth yellow card of the season and is therefore suspended.
Either Bailey Wright or Frederik Alves will be expected to come into the side to partner Callum Doyle in the heart of defence.
New signing Leon Dajaku is set to be included in the squad for the first time after missing the weekend’s win.
Corry Evans returned to the bench against Stanley following a hamstring injury.
Good Morning!
Sunderland remain top of the League One table.
Hopefully we’ll be saying that a lot this season as the Black Cats aim to finally win promotion from the third tier. There is still a long way to go, of course.
Next up is a trip to Fleetwood to face former manager Simon Grayson.
Sunderland boss Lee Johnson will speak to the press this afternoon, and we’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light.
Simply refresh the page for the latest news, analysis and more throughout the day.