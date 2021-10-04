Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Injury latest on Aiden McGeady and Nathan Broadhead as Cats prepare to make changes for Lincoln fixture
Sunderland suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday as Lee Johnson’s side were knocked off the top of the League One table.
Black Cats supporters still recognised their team’s overall positive start to the season, though, with chants of ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die at the full-time whistle.
Goals from Marcus Harness, Lee Brown and John Marquis gave the hosts a commanding half-time lead, before Marquis added another in awful conditions after the break.
Sunderland boss Lee Johnson apologised to supporters after the match and his side now have two weeks until their next league game at Gillingham due to international fixtures.
Attention will now turn to Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy match at Lincoln, with Johnson set to make several changes for the fixture.
It will be Sunderland’s first match in the competition this season, after the Black Cats lifted the trophy last campaign.
We’ll have all the latest news, analysis and more throughout the day from the Stadium of Light.
The view from the Lincoln end
While Sunderland will be playing their first game in the Papa John’s Trophy this season, Lincoln have already won two group games against Bradford and Manchester United Under-23s.
Imps boss Michael Appleton will therefore be hoping his side can reach the knockout stages tomorrow night, which they would if they avoid defeat against the Black Cats.
“It would be ridiculous if we don’t go through but we’ve just got to try and take care of the game,” said Appleton.
“We want a draw as a minimum so we’re not worrying about other results, but we’ll try and win the game.”
When asked about Sunderland, Appleton added: “I don’t know if Lee is going to put his B side, his C side or his D side, but we’ll roll out an A team if we can,”
On this day
Flanagan’s honest assessment
Tom Flanagan spoke to the media after Saturday’s game and gave an honest assessment of his side’s performances.
“We had a really good game plan and we were very comfortable with the game plan but we’ve let our arrogance turn into complacency,” he said.
Lee Johnson on injuries
Lee Johnson on Nathan Broadhead: “It was a grade 1B tear of the hamstring, which is on the better end of the scale.
“That means we’re looking at around two to four weeks, and obviously from there it just depends on how the player presents in terms of how quickly we can get him back.”
On Aiden McGeady: “In the last game we had to take him off because about five minutes before half time he took a fairly considerable whack to the ankle.
“We tried and Aiden has proved regularly that he will play when he can, even if he’s not 100 per cent.
“But on this occasion he couldn’t.”
Injury latest
Aiden McGeady, Lynden Gooch and Nathan Broadhead all missed Saturday’s game at Portsmouth through injury.
Johnson hopes McGeady will be available after the break after the winger picked up an ankle injury, while Gooch is almost ready to return following a foot issue.
It is feared Sunderland could be without Broadhead for up to a month, though Lee Johnson is relieved that the Everton loanee is not facing a longer spell on the sidelines.
What the table looks like
Despite Saturday’s result, Sunderland have still made a promising start to the season, with seven wins, one draw and two defeats.
Here’s what the League One table looks like after 10 games for the Black Cats.
Good Morning!
We hope you had a good weekend despite Saturday’s result.
Sunderland had a day to forget at Portsmouth, yet the fans still recognised the team’s overall positive start to the season with chants of ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die at the full-time whistle.
The Black Cats won’t have another league game for two weeks due to international call-ups, and attention will now turn to Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy game at Lincoln.
We’ll have the latest SAFC news, analysis and more throughout the day.