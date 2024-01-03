Sunderland are set to face Newcastle United in the FA Cup this weekend in what will be the first senior meeting between the two sides since 2016 when both teams were in the Premier League.

Since then, the Magpies have been relegated to the Championship but now play their football in the Champions League after re-securing their Premier League status.

Sunderland slipped down to League One before eventually managing to pull themselves back into the Championship, which means a whole division now separates the two North East rivals.

Here, though, we take you through everything you need to know about the upcoming Wear-Tyne clash:

When is Sunderland vs Newcastle United?

Sunderland will play Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, January 6 with kick-off pencilled in for 12:45pm.

Can I get tickets for Sunderland vs Newcastle United?

Supporters who had an existing season ticket, or secured an 11-game season ticket automatically have their seat reserved for the game. However, the deadline to secure your seat has now passed and the game is now sold out.

Newcastle United have been handed an allocation of 6,000 tickets for the FA Cup third round clash at the Stadium of Light next month, with Sunderland announcing that a reciprocity agreement is in place should the tie go to a replay.

The size of Newcastle's allocation means many season-card holders will have to move from their usual seats from the game, with the away support to be housed in the North Stand Upper and Lower. Those affected will still have a seat guaranteed for the game but will have to secure a seat elsewhere in the ground during 'phase two' of the sale.

Will Sunderland vs Newcastle United be on TV and can I stream it?

Who is the referee for Sunderland vs Newcastle United in the FA Cup?

Craig Pawson will be the man in the centre of the action having been appointed as referee for the Wear-Tyne derby fixture and will be assisted by Marc Perry and Steven Meredith. The fourth official for the tie will be Andrew Madley.

Pawson's record during Sunderland matches doesn't make for good reading with the referee having taken control of 13 games involving the Wearsiders previously, only overseeing one win for the Black Cats. Pawson has also overseen three draws in those 13 Sunderland games with the other fixtures resulting in nine losses.

Pawson's last Sunderland game came last season in the Championship away at Ewood Park against Blackburn Rovers, a game which the visitors lost 2-0 on the night with the Black Cats unlucky to have not been awarded a penalty.

Will VAR be in operation for Sunderland vs Newcastle United in the FA Cup?