The Black Cats moved up to sixth in the table following an impressive 2-1 win at West Brom and are now well placed to finish in the play-offs.

It’s still likely Sunderland will have to win their remaining two games to finish in the top six, with several teams right on their tails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray is also dealing with several injury issues as we reach the end of the campaign.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray.

We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as the Sunderland boss speaks to the media: