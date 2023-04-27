Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Injury and Dan Ballard latest as Tony Mowbray prepares for huge Watford fixture
Sunderland are preparing to face Watford at the Stadium of Light – with head coach Tony Mowbray set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats moved up to sixth in the table following an impressive 2-1 win at West Brom and are now well placed to finish in the play-offs.
It’s still likely Sunderland will have to win their remaining two games to finish in the top six, with several teams right on their tails.
Mowbray is also dealing with several injury issues as we reach the end of the campaign.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as the Sunderland boss speaks to the media:
LIVE: Tony Mowbray press conference
Team news
Sunderland will still be without several first-team players for the rest of this season, including Corry Evans, Ross Stewart, Danny Batth, Aji Alese and Jewison Benntte.
Elliot Embleton is also expected to be unavailable until the summer after being sidelined since December.
Dan Ballard could still play a part before the end of the campaign and has been making progress following a hamstring issue.
We’ll get a further update from Mowbray later today.
What the table looks like
Here’s what the Championship table looks like with two games remaining and Sheffield United’s win over West Brom last night.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tony Mowbray’s pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Watford.
The Black Cats boss is set to speak to the media at 1pm, and we’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light.
Stick around and refresh the page for the latest SAFC news.