Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Ed Sheeran Stadium of Light ticket details announced plus Cats reportedly in talks to buy South American club
Sunderland lead the way at the top of the League One table following an impressive start to the campaign.
Next in Lee Johnson’s side’s way is Fleetwood Town, managed by former Black Cats boss Simon Grayson.
Johnson will have to make at least one change to their starting XI after defender Tom Flanagan picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out.
The Black Cats boss spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon as his side prepare for the trip to the Highbury Stadium.
Here’s the latest Sunderland news, reaction, analysis and more:
Sunderland AFC news LIVE (September 17)
Last updated: Friday, 17 September, 2021, 14:22
- Reports in South America have claimed Sunderland remain in talks to purchase Uruguayan club C.A. Rentistas.
- The Black Cats face Simon Grayson’s Fleetwood Town in League One this Saturday.
- Sunderland have appointed Everton’s Phil Jevons as a first-team coach.
- Ed Sheeran has announced the venues for his 2022 ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’, which includes two gigs in Sunderland.
- Lee Johnson has provided updates on Leon Dajaku and Denver Hume.
More away tickets for tomorrow
Fleetwood have freed up 70 extra tickets for Sunderland supporters on a first come first served basis for tomorrow’s match.
You’ll have to be quick though.
Your questions answered
Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has been answering your questions on Juan Sartori’s plans, selection dilemmas and more.
What a strike!
Elliot Embleton’s strike against Wycombe has been nominated for August’s Goal of the Month award.
Ed Sheeran is coming to Sunderland!
Ed Sheeran has announced the venues for his 2022 ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’, which includes two gigs at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.
The performances in Sunderland will take place on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 next year.
Sunderland in talks South American club - reports
Some interesting reports from South America this morning which have claimed Sunderland remain in talks to purchase Uruguayan club C.A. Rentistas.
Ever since Juan Sartori became a shareholder at Sunderland, there has been talk of the Black Cats forging closer ties in Uruguay.
While Sartori became a co-owner at the Stadium of Light in 2018 under the Mandrox ownership, he has remained a shareholder at the club following Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover this year.
And while no South American players have arrived on Wearside, plans to explore that particular market look set to come back to the fore.
Jevons announced
It was confirmed yesterday that Phil Jevons has been appointed as Sunderland’s new first-team coach, joining from Everton where he worked with the under-18s group.
Johnson was asked about Jevons in Wednesday’s press conference and said: “Phil has joined us and signed a contract as first-team coach.
“It’s a really important role, and one that has been vacant since Andrew Taylor left.
“We’ve got a number of important roles, particularly with that age group of 16-25. The academy guys do a great job and we’re really well connected, which has obviously been enhanced by having Michael Proctor up with us.
“Lewis and Elliott Dickman are working really hard as well in the academy and we want to make sure we continue that bond, and have real clarity through those key age groups.
“The first-team coach role is split between a matchday and trying to find something different there.
“Phil comes in having been a forward back in the day and having scored goals at this type of level, and we want to build those scenarios where we can exploit an opponent.”
Team news for the weekend
Let’s have a reminder of the team news for this weekend’s match.
Lee Johnson expects Leon Dajaku to make his Sunderland debut at some stage over the next week following his loan arrival on Wearside.
The winger wasn’t in the Black Cats’ squad for the game against Accrington Stanley but is set to travel with the squad to Fleetwood.
Johnson will have to make one change with defender Tom Flanagan suspended.
Either Bailey Wright or Frederik Alves will be expected to replace Flanagan in defence.
Denver Hume and Arbenit Xhemajli are making progress after long-term setbacks.
What Simon Grayson had to say ahead of this weekend’s clash
The Fleetwood boss spoke to the media yesterday and had some interesting comments.
Grayson managed the Black Cats in 2017 but was sacked after just 18 games on Wearside.
Fleetwood sit 17th in League One ahead of their meeting with top of the table Sunderland, but Grayson says he’s not looking at the table.
“I don’t focus on the league table, nor do I read it at this point and I’m not interested in what other teams do,” said Grayson when asked about Sunderland.
“Our main focus is how we’re doing; allegedly Sunderland are top of the table but we have to make sure we embrace these games.
“Not many teams enjoy coming to Highbury, they will look at us and see we’re on a decent run of form and have some quality players.
“We do have to respect Sunderland though, they will think they’re far too big for the division and will think they have been here for far too long, no one has a divine right to get out of the division, you have to earn it.”