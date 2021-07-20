LiveSunderland AFC news LIVE: Defender linked with League One rivals as Cats prepare to face York City
Sunderland face York City in their third pre-season fixture this evening.
New signings Corry Evans and Callum Doyle both made their debuts in the 2-0 win at Tynecastle against Hearts last Saturday.
Doyle in particular was impressive, while fellow summer recruit Alex Pritchard missed out after returning a positive COVID-19 test.
But tonight, Lee Johnson’s men will face York City before playing Harrogate Town on Saturday.
But off the field, the focus remains on trying to recruit new players – with several areas of the club’s squad still lacking in real depth.
Lee Johnson has identified his transfer priorities and the club’s recruitment team will be working hard this week to get deals over the line.
And we’ll be bringing you the latest on that front throughout the day and the latest news as Sunderland prepare to face York City this evening:
Simply scroll down to take a look at the most recent updates:
Sunderland AFC transfer news (21 July)
Last updated: Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 07:22
- Sunderland face York City tonight in a pre-season friendly
- The Black Cats are keen to secure further signings with the new League One campaign less than three weeks away.
- Sunderland will then play Harrogate Town in another friendly on Saturday
Doyle on SAFC move
New Sunderland signing Callum Doyle has been speaking to the club’s website following his loan move from Manchester City.
The 17-year-old, who has joined the club on loan from Manchester City, was part of the Black Cats’ training camp in Scotland and said: “So far it’s been great and I can’t wait to get to know the lads even more, keep playing with them each day and learning from each other.
“On the training pitch it was great, the lads were very welcoming, I had a great time and learnt a lot from the new players, especially Corry (Evans) how he moves the ball and stuff.”
That’s tonight sorted
York have confirmed that tonight’s friendly match against Sunderland will be streamed on their YouTube channel.
Tickets for the match have sold out, while we’ll have in-depth updates and analysis on the SAFC section of the Echo website.
League One rivals Wigan Athletic eye Sunderland defender
Wigan Athletic are interested in making a move for Sunderland defender Bailey Wright this summer.
That’s according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.
The Latics have also strengthened ahead of the new campaign with the signings of ex-Black Cats Max Power and Charlie Wyke.
The 28-year-old defender made league 35 starts last season and helped the Wearsiders keep ten clean sheets as they secured a top-six finish in the third tier.
However, Sunderland’s potential promotion rivals in League One this season Wigan Athletic are said to be interested in a deal to bring the centre back to the DW Stadium.
That would leave Sunderland even shorter in a position which they are looking to strengthen this summer.
EFL make substitution rule change ahead of 2021-22 season
Sunderland and their rivals will only be permitted to make three substitutions in English Football League competitions next season.
Last season, clubs were permitted to make five alterations per match in three separate intervals and name an extended bench of nine players.
The changes came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Daily Mirror, however, the EFL will revert to the previous ruling for the upcoming season Yorkshire Live understands.
It means EFL managers will only be permitted to make three changes in each match and name a matchday squad of 18 players in a reversal from last season’s regulations.
The rules will also apply to the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy but an extra substitution will be permitted for both sides in the event of extra-time.