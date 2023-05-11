Sunderland will still be without several first-team players for the play-offs, with Danny Batth, Corry Evans, Ross Stewart, Elliot Emblton, Aji Alese and Jewison Bennette still sidelined.

Mowbray said last week that Dan Ballard could return from a hamstring issue if the side reached the play-offs.

“I think if we were to finish in the top six then there’s a chance that he would take part in the games that follow,” said Mowbray when asked about Ballard before Sunderland’s game against Watford.

Dennis Cirkin was forced off at half-time against Preston on Monday with an ankle issue and will have to be assessed ahead of the games against Luton.

Lynden Gooch was also substituted with a knock last time out but is expected to be available.