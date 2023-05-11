Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Dan Ballard latest as Tony Mowbray prepares for play-off semi-final against Luton
Sunderland are preparing to face Luton in the Championship play-offs – with head coach Tony Mowbray set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The first leg will be held at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, May 13, before the second match at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, May 16.
Sunderland still have several first-team players unavailable due to injuries but are on a nine-game unbeaten run heading into the play-offs.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Mowbray speaks to the media:
LIVE: Tony Mowbray’s pre-match Luton press conference
Luton away tickets sold out
Sunderland have sold their full allocation of tickets for the second leg of their play-off semi-final against Luton.
The Black Cats received 1,032 away tickets for the match at Kenilworth Road, which will take place on Tuesday, May 16 (8pm kick-off).
As per EFL rules, teams have to give 2,000 tickets to the away team – or 10% of their stadium’s capacity – for their leg of the play-offs, while anything above that is at their own discretion.
As Kenilworth Road has a capacity of just 10,356, Sunderland were given less than 2,000 tickets for the fixture.
Team news
Sunderland will still be without several first-team players for the play-offs, with Danny Batth, Corry Evans, Ross Stewart, Elliot Emblton, Aji Alese and Jewison Bennette still sidelined.
Mowbray said last week that Dan Ballard could return from a hamstring issue if the side reached the play-offs.
“I think if we were to finish in the top six then there’s a chance that he would take part in the games that follow,” said Mowbray when asked about Ballard before Sunderland’s game against Watford.
Dennis Cirkin was forced off at half-time against Preston on Monday with an ankle issue and will have to be assessed ahead of the games against Luton.
Lynden Gooch was also substituted with a knock last time out but is expected to be available.
We’ll get a further update from Mowbray later today.
Good Morning!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tony Mowbray’s pre-match press conference ahead of Sunderland’s play-off semi-final matches against Luton.
The Black Cats boss is set to speak to the media at 1pm to, and we’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light.
Stick around and refresh the page for the latest SAFC news.