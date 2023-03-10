We’ll start with the latest Sunderland team news.

The Black Cats could welcome back Lynden Gooch and Dennis Cirkin to the squad for this weekend’s trip to Carrow Road.

Gooch returned to training last week following a knee issue but wasn’t quite ready for the game against Stoke last weekend.

Cirkin, meanwhile, has struggled in the aftermath of suffering a concussion at Millwall last month - but was taking part in some very light, non-contact drills last week.

Mowbray may be forced to make at least one change to his starting XI after confirming Aji Alese’s half-time substitution against Stoke was because of an injury.