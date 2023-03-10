Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Cats are dealt another big injury setback ahead of Norwich City fixture
Sunderland are preparing to face Norwich City at Carrow Road – with Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats will be hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s 5-1 defeat by Stoke, their third consecutive victory in the Championship.
That result has left Sunderland six points behind Norwich, who occupy the final play-off position.
David Wagner’s side are also in fine form after taking 10 points from their last five games.
We’ll have live updates from The Academy of Light as Mowbray speaks to the media:
LIVE: Tony Mowbray press conference
I haven’t seen the young man since he scored.
He is part of that development programme that we are trying to push hard.
You have to be careful of throwing them in. We will stick generally with the group we’ve got.
We are going back to the same players and they become vulnerable to fatigue and injuries.
I think Norwich away will be a good football match. They are a good football team and it will be a test for us.
I was watching the number of the chances we created away at Fulham and the number of bodies we got into the box.
We will look forward to the challenge of that game and then two home games against Sheffield United and Luton.
Listen it was a great pick from the recruitment department to bring Aji in from West Ham.
It’s going to be a blow for us but we have to deal with it and keep going.
Disappointed for him really.
Disappointing for Aji really.
For us Dennis is still not ready. Like every football club you have to get on with it. It does feel like we’ve been hit very hard.
There’s a frustration attached to it and it’s been difficult. Huge credit to the players I know we’re going through a sticky spell at the moment.
We’ll attack these games and be positive and see what comes of it.
Sunderland have confirmed that Aji Alese will miss the rest of the season with a thigh injury.
The defender was substituted at half-time against Stoke last weekend.
Norwich have been in excellent form in recent weeks, taking 10 points from their last five matches.
The Canaries didn’t have any fresh injuries ahead of last weekend’s 3-2 win at Millwall, yet top scorer Josh Sargent has missed the side’s last three games with an injury.
Temperatures are expected to rise again ahead of Sunderland’s Championship fixture with Norwich City – after an arctic blast hit many parts of the UK this week.
We’ll start with the latest Sunderland team news.
The Black Cats could welcome back Lynden Gooch and Dennis Cirkin to the squad for this weekend’s trip to Carrow Road.
Gooch returned to training last week following a knee issue but wasn’t quite ready for the game against Stoke last weekend.
Cirkin, meanwhile, has struggled in the aftermath of suffering a concussion at Millwall last month - but was taking part in some very light, non-contact drills last week.
Mowbray may be forced to make at least one change to his starting XI after confirming Aji Alese’s half-time substitution against Stoke was because of an injury.
We’ll get a further update from Mowbray later today.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tony Mowbray’s pre-match press conference ahead of Sunderland’s Championship fixture against Norwich.
The Black Cats boss is set to speak to the media at 12:30pm, and we;ll have live updates from The Academy of Light.
Stick around and refresh the page for the latest SAFC news.