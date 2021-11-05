Sunderland AFC news: Lee Johnson provides Nathan Broadhead and Arbenit Xhemajli updates ahead of Mansfield Town clash in FA Cup
Lee Johnson is set to face questions today following Sunderland’s three-game losing streak in League One.
The Black Cats were defeated 1-0 by managerless Charlton Athletic at the Stadium of Light last month and have since lost away from home to Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday by an aggregate score of 8-1.
Sunderland were victorious via a penalty shootout against QPR in the Carabao Cup but that has done little to ease supporters’ fears regarding their league form.
The Wearsiders’ attention now turns towards Mansfield Town in the first round proper of the FA Cup, with Nigel Clough’s side set to visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
And we’ll be bringing you updates from today’s press conference as Johnson faces questions from the media in our live blog:
Lee Johnson press conference RECAP: Head coach faces media after Sheffield Wednesday loss
Last updated: Friday, 05 November, 2021, 14:57
- Sunderland have lost three straight games in League One against Charlton, Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday
- The Black Cats are in the quarter final of the Carabao Cup against Arsenal in December
- This Saturday, Sunderland play Mansfield Town in the first round proper of the FA Cup
- The Wearsiders don’t return to to league action until November 20th against Ipswich Town
LJ on injuries and squad:
Lee Johnson says Arby ‘wont’t play this weekend’ but could be in contention to play Bradford. Broadhead will return against Mansfield in some capacity.
LJ on young players:
You have to take the rough with the smooth. We have invested. We need to help players improve. There was always going to be a stage of the season where we had too many mistakes. Much of that was based on the mental and physical side of the game.
That feeling of negativity and frustration, the players have to grow from that.
We don’t want the bumps in the road, we have all been feeling down.
It is my job as the face of it to say calm down and say that it’s not a crisis. Yes we are disappointed but it is how we respond.
LJ on Mansfield in FA Cup:
We want to win all of our games. We are trying to create a winning culture, the league is the most important, but we have win every single cup game since Mansfield last season.
I am keen to stress that we give everything that we have to go and win the game.
No part of his is going into the game half-hearted, whether it’s Arsenal or Mansfield, we’re going to give the best version of ourselves, which we haven’t done that in recent games.
The Stadium of Light can be a tough place to play but our form has been good there.
LJ on areas to improve:
We have to consider everything. we have to understand the motivation of this team which is to press high and we have been caught stretched on too many occasions.
We have to be compact and diligent in our defensive duties. We have to be good at open expansive play but we have to be world class at doing the basics.
This team has goals in it but we are giving ourselves a hard task at the moment
LJ on fans:
We need to sharpen up and be more respectful of the opposition. I have always said that fans have the right to be how they want to be and voice the opinion. We are open to criticism. We have fallen short but I can assure everyone that we are working on changing things.
In terms of the fanbase, I have gone very public in my admiration of the fanbase. I truly believe that they are behind us.
Dan Neil - what a wonderful achievement and recognition it is for him to get into the England U20 squad.
But we have to come out fighting.
LJ on coaching:
Naturally you are no more confident when you win. Win, lose or draw we are objective about the performance. The last two games have been poor in terms of our defensive organisation.
We have to go back to the drawing board.
He is expected to appear some time around 1:30pm.