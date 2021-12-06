Sunderland AFC news: League One rivals make interim appointment with ex-Newcastle United player to assist manager
Ipswich Town have appointed an interim manager.
John McGreal has been named as the Tractor Boys interim manager following the sacking of Paul Cook.
The 49-year-old former Ipswich defender joined the club's coaching staff last week to work with the under-23 and development squads.
McGrreak, who mas managed Colchester and Swindon in the past, will now take charge of the first team for Tuesday's game at Charlton.
Cook was dismissed following Saturday's goalless draw with Barrow in the FA Cup, after nine months in charge and following a high turner over of players during the summer transfer window.
Ipswich Town are currently 11th in League One.
The club have confirmed that McGreak will also be assisted Ipswich Town U23s coach and ex-Newcastle United player Kieron Dyer alongside head of academy goalkeeping Carl Pentney.
Ipswich have also stated Gary Roberts, Francis Jeffers, Ian Craney and John Keeley have all departed Portman Road.