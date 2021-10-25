The Wearsiders lost their unbeaten home record in League One against Charlton at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Lee Johnson’s men turned in a poor performance with Jayden Stockley’s second half goal enough to hand the visitors three points.

However, attention has now turned towards Sunderland’s clash with QPR in the Carabao Cup at Loftus Road on Tuesday evening.

Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium.

Here, we take a look at the latest from League One:

FAN DISORDER AT SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

Hillsborough Stadium witnessed disorder as Sheffield Wednesday faced Lincoln City.

That’s according to Yorkshire Police as quoted by our sister paper the Sheffield Star.

Police have described how they were pelted with bottles, flares and stones as rival fans clashed in ‘disgusting scenes.’

One mounted officer said a ‘significant minority’ engaged in disorder before and after the League One clash at Hillsborough on Saturday, which ended 1-1.

PC Phil Reed, of South Yorkshire Police’s mounted unit, was among the officers who had to deal with the trouble which flared between supporters.

He said: “Disgusting scenes as a significant minority made concerted and organised attempts to engage in disorder. As is always the case, genuine fans and families trying to go about their day found themselves caught in the middle.

“We had bottles, flares and stones thrown at us and all the horses certainly earned their keep and kept the two groups apart. I saw some extremely brave officers, greatly outnumbered, hold their ground and keep the peace until the cavalry arrived. Huge respect.

“Billy slipped on the tram tracks and fell over sending our sergeant scuttling across the concrete. I’m pleased to say they are both absolutely fine now. The behaviour we saw has no place in a civil society, let alone a family game. Special mention goes to Police Horse Hoober who did all asked.”

Sunderland are due to face Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday, November 2 after the fixture was postponed due to international call-ups.

The Owls were relegated from the Championship last campaign and are currently under the stewardship of Darren Moore.

