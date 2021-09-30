Sunderland AFC news: Kristjaan Speakman reveals reasons behind Benji Kimpioka's loan move to Southend United
Benji Kimpioka has joined Southend United on loan until January.
The 21-year-old has made four appearances for Elliott Dickman’s Under-23 side this term but will now join up with the Shrimpers in the National League.
Kimpioka enjoyed a loan stint at Torquay United last season but failed to register a goal or assist as Gary Johnson’s men lost in the National League play-off final to Hartlepool United.
Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Benji is at an age and stage in his development where he needs regular senior football and unfortunately for a range of factors he’s outside of our senior group as it stands.
"We want to create an opportunity for him and naturally a loan is the sensible approach where he will have a platform to perform.”
The Swedish attacker was the subject of interest from Hartlepool United in the summer following their promotion to League Two but a move to Victoria Park failed to materialise.