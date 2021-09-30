The 21-year-old has made four appearances for Elliott Dickman’s Under-23 side this term but will now join up with the Shrimpers in the National League.

Kimpioka enjoyed a loan stint at Torquay United last season but failed to register a goal or assist as Gary Johnson’s men lost in the National League play-off final to Hartlepool United.

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Benji is at an age and stage in his development where he needs regular senior football and unfortunately for a range of factors he’s outside of our senior group as it stands.

Benji Kimpioka during his loan stint with Torquay United.

"We want to create an opportunity for him and naturally a loan is the sensible approach where he will have a platform to perform.”

The Swedish attacker was the subject of interest from Hartlepool United in the summer following their promotion to League Two but a move to Victoria Park failed to materialise.

