Lee Johnson’s side provided an impressive reaction to their late disappointment at Highbury in midweek as they booked a fourth round Carabao Cup tie with Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers with a win over Wigan Athletic.

Former Sunderland loanee to return

Declan John failed to register a single appearance for Sunderland under former boss Phil Parkinson. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

Many Black Cats supporters might have forgotten about Declan John’s spell with the club on loan in 2020 as the former Rangers defender failed to register a single appearance for boss Phil Parkinson.

But having played a starring role on loan at the University of Bolton Stadium in the second half of last season the 26-year-old agreed a permanent switch from Swansea City in the summer to the Lancashire club and is in line to make a return to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

John is one of three players Trotters boss Ian Evatt suggests could return to the Wanderers starting XI this weekend alongside Harry Brockbank and Amadou Bakayoko.

Evatt said: “Harry and Declan have returned to full training and they’ve come through fine this week.

“Baka has had a good week on the grass. He’s improving all of the time. I think he’s due back in training with the squad at the end of next week.”

Bolton don’t fear Sunderland

Bolton wideman Lloyd Isgrove has insisted his side have no fear ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Wanderers have made a solid start upon their return to League One this season and could move to within a point of Johnson’s side with a win at the Stadium of Light.

And the former Barnsley man is relishing the trip to Wearside.

“We don’t really fear anyone. There’s no-one we play who are really going to wow us.

“We’re looking forward to having a few fans there and we’re definitely looking to get the win.

“In this league you look for the sort of Sunderland’s and the Ipswich’s. We are really looking forward to this one.

“They’re a massive club as well with a great fan-base. If you’re not up for this one, you can’t really get up for any game.”

Cook reserved on Bonne

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook surprised Black Cats supports earlier today when boldly stating the Tractor Boys were the ‘biggest’ and ‘best’ club in League One.

But the one-time favourite to land the Stadium of Light role has also been speaking about the possibility of signing QPR loanee Macauley Bonne on a permanent basis.

The 25-year-old has excelled with his start to life at Portman Road scoring five goals in seven appearances as Cook’s side struggle towards the foot of the League One table.

“Macauley is such a big Ipswich Town fan and to be scoring these goals in front of your own supporters must have a value that no money brings,” Cook said as quoted by TWTD.

“All I’d say is long may it continue and it will continue for as long as he is he’s here, and how long that is, we will wait and see.”

