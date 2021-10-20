The one-time Sunderland manager had come under increased pressure following the Magpies’ Saudi takeover and a winless start in the Premier League this campaign.

It has been announced that Graeme Jones will lead the team on an interim basis, starting with Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace in the top-flight.

Jones will be supported by the coaching team of Stephen Clemence, Ben Dawson and Simon Smith.

Steve Bruce

Also assisting Jones will be Newcastle coach Steve Agnew, formerly of Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

The 55-year-old turned out for Sunderland for three years between 1995 and 1998 before twice managing Middlesbrough in a caretaker capacity.

Agnew then followed Bruce to Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United in various coaching roles but will remain at St James’ Park following his former boss’ sacking.

Speaking following his departure, Bruce said: "I am grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club.

"I would like to thank my coaching team, the players and the support staff in particular for all their hard work. There have been highs and lows, but they have given everything even in difficult moments and should be proud of their efforts.

"This is a club with incredible support, and I hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be. I wish everyone the very best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond."

