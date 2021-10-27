Dickman has spent the past 26 years at Sunderland, where he has progressed from a youth player to an academy coach.

He has managed the under-23s side since 2017, in a spell which has seen several players, including Dan Neil, Anthony Patterson, Josh Maja and Elliot Embleton progress to the first team.

Sunderland’s youth team has struggled in recent seasons but did reach the play-off final of Premier League 2, Division 2, during the last campaign before losing to Crystal Palace.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland coach Elliott Dickman.

In the under-23 set-up Dickman has been working with former Sunderland striker Michael Proctor.

The pair have been present in the dugout with Lee Johnson and his first-team staff for games in the Papa John’s Trophy this season.

Dickman’s brother Lewis is also a key figure on Wearside and was appointed Academy Manager at Sunderland earlier this year.

Newcastle have been looking for a new under-23s head coach after Chris Hogg left to join the coaching team at MK Dons in August.

Grand Central provides direct rail connections from towns and cities in Yorkshire and the North East England with London. Our customers are central to us which is why we pride ourselves on excellent customer service, great value tickets and helping make memorable experiences.

Former Arsenal and Aston Villa midfielder Kevin Richardson was put in temporary charge of the side.

Newcastle sit seventh in Premier League 2, Division 2, after nine matches this season and beat Sunderland 2-1 at the Stadium of Light earlier this month.

The Black Cats are tenth in the table and bounced back from the Newcastle defeat with a 3-2 win at Aston Villa last time out.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.