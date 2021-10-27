Sunderland AFC news: Established Cats coach set to join Newcastle United in shock move
Sunderland Under-23s boss Elliott Dickman looks set to join the Black Cats’ North East rivals Newcastle United in a shock move.
Dickman has spent the past 26 years at Sunderland, where he has progressed from a youth player to an academy coach.
He has managed the under-23s side since 2017, in a spell which has seen several players, including Dan Neil, Anthony Patterson, Josh Maja and Elliot Embleton progress to the first team.
Sunderland’s youth team has struggled in recent seasons but did reach the play-off final of Premier League 2, Division 2, during the last campaign before losing to Crystal Palace.
In the under-23 set-up Dickman has been working with former Sunderland striker Michael Proctor.
The pair have been present in the dugout with Lee Johnson and his first-team staff for games in the Papa John’s Trophy this season.
Dickman’s brother Lewis is also a key figure on Wearside and was appointed Academy Manager at Sunderland earlier this year.
Newcastle have been looking for a new under-23s head coach after Chris Hogg left to join the coaching team at MK Dons in August.
Former Arsenal and Aston Villa midfielder Kevin Richardson was put in temporary charge of the side.
Newcastle sit seventh in Premier League 2, Division 2, after nine matches this season and beat Sunderland 2-1 at the Stadium of Light earlier this month.
The Black Cats are tenth in the table and bounced back from the Newcastle defeat with a 3-2 win at Aston Villa last time out.
